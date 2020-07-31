MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar

shares
comments
MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar
By:
Jul 31, 2020, 10:06 AM

MotoGP has cancelled the remaining flyaway races in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia for 2020, but is set to add Portugal to the calendar as the 14th race.

The original 2020 season was set to be the longest in MotoGP’s history, with 20 rounds beginning in Qatar and ending in Valencia, with stops off in the Americas, and Asia bookending the campaign.

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the opening round in Qatar to be cancelled for the premier class (Moto2 and Moto3 still raced as all teams were already in Doha when travel restrictions kicked in) and a major reshuffle of the schedule.

A provisional 13-round campaign was announced in June, beginning in July with two rounds at Jerez and ending in November with a Valencia double-header.

Space was left on the calendar for the four flyaway races that were yet to be officially canned for 2020 to take place no later than 11 December.

This soon became three when the US Grand Prix was scrapped, with MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports now confirming the Malaysian, Thailand and Argentine GPs will not become additional races in 2020.

However, Thailand has also been granted a contract extension until 2026.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Argentina, Thailand and Malaysian Grands Prix this season, and they will be very much missed on the 2020 calendar," said Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

"The passion of the fans who often travel across continents to enjoy MotoGP with us in Termas de Rio Hondo, Buriram and Sepang is incredible, creating as they do such an incredible atmosphere and welcome for the sport.

"However, we are delighted to add another Grand Prix in Europe to the 2020 calendar, and reveal our new agreement that will see MotoGP racing in Thailand and Buriram until at least 2026.

"We are very much looking forward to returning to Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia next year and as always, I would like to thank the fans for their patience and understanding

However, an additional race is set to be announced by Dorna on 10 August, which Motorsport.com understands will be the return of the Portuguese GP at the Algarve circuit as the season finale.

This will take the season through to 22 November, instead of the original 15 November end point.

The Algarve circuit at Portimao is MotoGP's official reserve circuit, and is expected to feature on future calendars, potentially alternating with Valencia as the season finale.

Last week, Formula 1 announced it would be visiting the Portuguese venue later this season. MotoGP's event will mark the first in the country since 2012, when the Portuguese GP was held at Estoril.

This will be the first season since 1986 that no races will take place outside of Europe.

Other races cancelled this year were the Australian, Japanese, British, German, Dutch, Finnish and Italian GPs.

The delayed campaign kicked off on July 19 with the Spanish GP at Jerez, with the Andalusian GP at the same venue the following week.

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won both races, while reigning world champion Marc Marquez missed the latter after breaking his arm in a crash in the Spanish GP.

Quartararo leads the championship by 10 points from Yamaha factory team counterpart and future teammate Maverick Vinales.

With the 2020 season now officially locked in at 14 rounds, just 12 races remain, beginning with the Czech GP at Brno next week followed by an Austrian double-header.

Revised 2020 MotoGP calendar:

Date Event Venue
March 8 Qatar Qatar - Moto2 and Moto3 only Losail
July 19 Spain Spain* Jerez
July 26 Spain Andalusia* Jerez
August 9 Czech Republic Czech Republic Brno
August 16 Austria Austria Red Bull Ring
August 23 Austria Styria Red Bull Ring
September 13 San Marino San Marino* Misano
September 20 San Marino Emilia-Romagna** Misano
September 27 Spain Catalunya Barcelona
October 11 France France** Le Mans
October 18 Spain Aragon Motorland Aragon
October 25 Spain Teruel Motorland Aragon
November 8 Spain Europe Ricardo Tormo
November 15 Spain Valencia  Ricardo Tormo
November 22 TBA TBA

* One MotoE support race

** Two MotoE support races

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

Previous article

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
41m

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
11m

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Opinion

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
24m

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case

F1 to live stream Nurburgring race on YouTube
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

F1 to live stream Nurburgring race on YouTube

Norris to use helmet designed by six-year-old
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris to use helmet designed by six-year-old

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
40m

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens

Latest news

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
24m

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing Prime
MGP MotoGP / Opinion

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

Rossi podium removed Petronas "doubts" over 2021 decision
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi podium removed Petronas "doubts" over 2021 decision

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point

41m
2
Formula 1

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?

11m
3
MotoGP

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

4
MotoGP

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar

24m
5
Formula 1

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar
MGP

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
MGP

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing
MGP

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

Rossi podium removed Petronas "doubts" over 2021 decision
MGP

Rossi podium removed Petronas "doubts" over 2021 decision

Silverstone would be "disappointed" to lose MotoGP race
MGP

Silverstone would be "disappointed" to lose MotoGP race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.