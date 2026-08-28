Carlos Ezpeleta: MotoGP working to keep Qatar GP on 2026 calendar

MotoGP is working to keep the Qatar Grand Prix on the 2026 calendar despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, newly-appointed deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta said on Friday.

One of the biggest questions facing MotoGP at this stage of the season is the composition of the 2027 calendar and how the conflict in the Middle East could affect this year’s Qatar Grand Prix, which was rescheduled to 8 November.

Speaking on the eve of this weekend's Aragon GP on Friday, Ezpeleta said MotoGP was keen to make a decision as soon as possible on the Qatar GP to give teams and riders enough time to prepare for the final stages of the championship.

"I'd say on this year, we have such an incredible season, and the outcome of the story is so important on all sides that we want to really give the teams and the riders sufficient headspace to think about how they're managing the season. It's not the same managing for six events or seven," he explained.

"So, we want to be able to make that decision as soon as possible. Not that much on the operational side, but especially on the sporting area of the business. So, I think we have to give the teams and the riders enough time to think about it."

Ezpeleta confirmed that MotoGP remains in talks with the Qatari government over whether the event can go ahead.

“We are still working and talking with the government of Qatar. We know that several events in the region have been confirmed in recent days and, from our side, we are still trying to be able to go to Qatar,” he said.

“We want to have that decision made before we start the Asian tour.” The latter begins with the Japanese Grand Prix on 4 October.

While MotoGP’s official position remains that it is working towards holding the Qatar GP, some sources claim the race will ultimately be cancelled and no replacement venue will be used, reducing the 2026 calendar to 21 rounds.

Carlos Ezpeleta Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

2027 calendar

Ezpeleta said the 2027 calendar is almost complete but remains dependent on developments in the region.

"So, the 2027 calendar is nearly set. We're obviously waiting to see how the situation in the Middle East evolves, because that would also affect next year's calendar," he explained.

"We have exciting news about Adelaide being released very, very shortly. Two new events coming next season, which we're extremely excited about.

"And we think that everybody, the fans, the teams, the riders, everybody's going to really, really enjoy that. And I think we're definitely moving in the right direction in the race promotion and event space."

He added that an announcement could come within the next few weeks.

"We're probably a couple, three weeks, four weeks away from being able to announce," he said.

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