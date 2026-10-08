Casey Stoner plans to 'fight' for Phillip Island to return to MotoGP schedule
Most in the MotoGP paddock are planning a fond farewell to the seaside track in two weeks, but Casey Stoner won't accept defeat for the classic venue
Casey Stoner
Photo by: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images
Retired MotoGP star Casey Stoner says he will be "fighting" to see Phillip Island return to the schedule despite plans to switch the Australian Grand Prix to Adelaide from 2027.
Phillip Island is undoubtedly the spiritual home of the race. Disregarding COVID-19 interruptions and the six editions hosted by Eastern Creek in the 1990s, the Victorian track has staged the race every year since 1989.
But this year's Australian GP, in two weeks, is set to be the last there for the foreseeable future. MotoGP has already included the new Adelaide 'street circuit' event on the 2027 calendar and most believe that Phillip Island's days as a MotoGP venue are done.
Australian hero Stoner, who won at the track six times in a row from 2007 to 2012, says he won't accept that without a fight.
Speaking in a promotional YouTube video with fellow former MotoGP rider Chris Vermeulen, the two-time world champion said: “For Phillip Island to be off the calendar is just extremely disappointing for me and it's something I'll be fighting to get back on the calendar.”
Casey Stoner leads Nicky Hayden on his way to Australian GP glory in 2008
Photo by: Ducati Corse
Stoner was happy to admit that the 'old-school' circuit some way out of Melbourne could use some upgrades, but didn't think that was a reason to abandon it in favour of the move to South Australia's capital.
“I understand that some things need to change in Phillip Island. It needs a bit of a revamp of the pits and this sort of area. And we need to make the event a little different, I suppose, to add a bit more of a spruce to it.
“But year after year, it produces some of the greatest racing you'll ever see. And to take that sort of thing off the calendar is very, very surprising for me. And to replace it with a street circuit isn't something I really agree with.”
Quite how Stoner can achieve a return to the track is unclear, but it's not the first time a MotoGP star has spoken about personal influence over the calendar in recent weeks. Current rider Toprak Razgatlioglu said at the Austrian Grand Prix that he was pushing for a race in his homeland, Turkey, to be included on the schedule once again.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Peugeot promotes test driver Alex Quinn to race seat for 2027 WEC
DTM finale in doubt? Thierry Vermeulen hurt after victory leap
Casey Stoner plans to 'fight' for Phillip Island to return to MotoGP schedule
MotoGP teams are the ones who wanted new weekend format, says Carlos Ezpeleta
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama
How to make two MotoGP grids with a single qualifying session
What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments