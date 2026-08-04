Casey Stoner urges Pedro Acosta to be more patient in MotoGP

Casey Stoner believes Pedro Acosta needs to show more patience in wheel-to-wheel battles to unlock his full potential, as the Spaniard prepares for his high-profile move to Ducati in 2027.

Acosta received criticism from some quarters for over-aggression and frequent crashes upon his debut in MotoGP in 2024, even as he made an immediate impression with his speed and talent.

Over the last 18 months, the KTM star has become more measured in his approach and dramatically reduced his crash rate, prioritising consistent top-five results over optimistic overtakes.

However, MotoGP legend Stoner believes there is still some room for improvement, arguing that Acosta doesn’t back down while fighting with certain riders on the grid.

The comment appears to be a reference to the 22-year-old’s recent on-track battles with Marc Marquez and fellow KTM rider Enea Bastianini.

“With Pedro, we have seen the talent, for sure,” the Australian told MotoGP.com. “I would like to see a bit more patience because I feel there are certain riders he doesn’t want to see in front of him, so he will do anything to be in front of them.

“If you are going to win world championships, it doesn’t really work. You really need to know that on some days you are not going to win, and you need to accept that and accept some of these results.

“If Pedro can sometimes be a little more patient, then we can see the talent come out a lot more.”

Casey Stoner Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Acosta established himself as KTM’s benchmark after stepping up to the factory team last year, comfortably outperforming the other riders within the Austrian marque’s roster. So far in 2026, he has scored almost twice as many points as the next best rider on an RC16, Bastianini.

However, with KTM still trailing Aprilia and Ducati on performance while also struggling for reliability, Acosta has yet to register a grand prix win as he approaches the end of his third season in the premier class.

Stoner believes a more competitive package would provide a better gauge of Acosta’s ultimate level.

“When the time comes, he will be a big threat, especially on a bike now that is proven [Ducati],” Stoner said.

“With the KTM, it is difficult to know where the level is. Once we see Pedro on the Ducati, we will know a lot more.”

Acosta will join nine-time world champion Marquez at Ducati next year, forming one of the most exciting line-ups in recent MotoGP history.

Marquez has proven time and again that he can recover from adversity and defeat the opposition even when he is not fully fit.

Stoner hailed the rider who replaced him at Honda in 2012, saying: “You can’t argue with the line-up. Marc is incredibly dependable. You know what he is going to be able to produce. He is an incredible talent.

“It doesn’t seem to matter what injury he has, he always keeps fighting through and finding a way to get results.”