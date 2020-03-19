MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ciabatti: MotoGP won't resume before June or July

shares
comments
Ciabatti: MotoGP won't resume before June or July
By:
Mar 19, 2020, 10:22 AM

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti believes it will be "impossible" for MotoGP to begin its season before June or July given the worsening coronavirus situation in Europe.

After the Qatar opener was run earlier this month for Moto2 and Moto3 only in light of the worsening COVID-19 crisis, the three following races in Thailand, Austin and Argentina have all been rescheduled for later in 2020.

It means, as things stand, the campaign will commence at Jerez in Spain on May 3, although this scenario looks increasingly doubtful given the measures being taken by governments across Europe to try and stem the tide of the pandemic.

At the time of writing, Spain had reported more than 14,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 600 deaths, while Italy has surpassed 35,000 cases and close to 3,000 deaths.

Ciabatti told Moto.it: "I follow all the statistics closely: I think we will soon see the numbers we have seen in [Italy] in the rest of the continent, which is taking advantage of our experience and implementing drastic decisions.

"Studying the numbers, I'm afraid it's impossible to think that the world championship will start before June or July.

"In China, very strict measures have been taken, in an authoritarian way: it has locked down everything and that's it, without exceptions. They're coming out of it now, after two months. With our democratic system it will take even longer."

Read Also:

Ciabatti expects the traditional four-week summer break to be axed in MotoGP, as it has been in Formula 1 in a bid to fit in more races when competition can finally resume.

"At the moment, the championship has a three-week break in July: conditions permitting, a couple of GPs could be held during that time," he said. "The championship will be more compact, it will be possible to race also in December in some circuits.

"I think there is a possibility to hold 17 or 18 GPs, as was the case until a few years ago [when the calendar was expanded], trying to keep the commitments with the TV, the sponsors.

"But this in theory. Nobody can say when the situation will return to normal."

Related video

Next article
Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales

Previous article

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Spanish GP

Spanish GP

30 Apr - 3 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

3
WRC

Neuville "can't see the point" of 2022 WRC proposals

4
Supercars

Government measures create Supercars uncertainty

5
Sprint

WSS: Donny Schatz Australian tour Parramatta preview

Latest videos

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery 01:43
MotoGP

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender 00:36
MotoGP

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery 01:27
MotoGP

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery

MotoGP™20 Trailer 01:16
MotoGP

MotoGP™20 Trailer

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

Latest news

Ciabatti: MotoGP won't resume before June or July
MGP

Ciabatti: MotoGP won't resume before June or July

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales
MGP

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market
MGP

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez
MGP

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed
MGP

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.