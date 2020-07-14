MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

shares
comments
Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
By:
Co-author: German Garcia Casanova
Jul 14, 2020, 2:36 PM

Outgoing LCR MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow says he’s “not really interested” in taking up Honda’s offer to move over to its works-backed World Superbike project next season.

HRC confirmed Crutchlow’s LCR exit on Monday, with Alex Marquez being moved to take his place while Pol Espargaro switches from KTM to the factory Honda squad in 2021. 

While Crutchlow has expressed interest at a move to Aprilia, and says he has spoken to Ducati about a possible return, Honda team boss Alberto Puig told MotoGP.com that the offer of a WSBK move is there if he wants it. 

“Honda has a World Superbike team and there’s always a chance for him if he wants to contemplate this option, with our new bike, because also the target of Honda in WSBK is to get the title in the near future,” said Puig. 

Read Also:

Commenting on this, Crutchlow says he doesn’t see a return to WSBK – where he raced in 2010 – as a “downgrade”, but his focus remains on staying in MotoGP.

“Well, it’s because they want me to do it, that’s why he [Puig] threw it in,” Crutchlow said. “While there’s things in MotoGP that I want to do, I’ll continue to ride here.

“I never say never, I’ve just said I’m not really interested to go to World Superbike.

“I think I’ve had a great career in MotoGP. I don’t look at it as downgrading. People think if I got to World Superbikes it’s downgrading – I don’t look at it like that. 

“I look at it as it’s a great championship, it’s got some great riders in it and it’s something that a lot of people would want to do. But at this moment I don’t want to do it.

"Whether that changes with the situation here, I don’t know. If you ask me now, as I said to you before, I see myself continuing in MotoGP.”

Bautista: Honda doesn't need Crutchlow

Had Crutchlow been tempted by Honda's offer, he would have likely replaced Leon Haslam in the squad, as Alvaro Bautista is understood to have a 2021 deal already in place.

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Photo by: Honda

But Bautista told Motorsport.com in a recent interview that he doesn't think Crutchlow would bring anything to the project that Haslam cannot.

“Now we are in a moment of development of the bike and the team is very new," said Bautista. "It is clear that Cal is a rider with a lot of experience and very fast, but also Leon has raced in Superbikes his whole life, I don't think Cal can contribute more than him.

"I am very focused together with Leon on development and for a good project I think the best thing is to continue with the current riders; we are the ones riding the bike."

Read Also:

Watch all races from the new MotoGP season live on BT Sport

Next article
Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga

Previous article

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga

Trending Today

Brabham must "earn the right" to hypercar programme
WEC / WEC

Brabham must "earn the right" to hypercar programme

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga
MotoGP / MotoGP

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga

Ranked: Top 10 Hungarian Grands Prix
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Ranked: Top 10 Hungarian Grands Prix

Latest news

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga
MotoGP / MotoGP

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered Prime
MotoGP / MotoGP

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP , World Superbike
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now
Teams Honda World Superbike Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Albon's Styrian GP struggles

52m
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo says team orders call "was coming" in Ocon fight

Latest videos

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Latest news

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga
MGP

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”
MGP

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered
MGP

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests
MGP

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.