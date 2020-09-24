MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

shares
comments
Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury
By:

Cal Crutchlow has explained the bizarre circumstances of his latest injury misfortune, as he gears up for his first MotoGP race in September this weekend at Barcelona.

The LCR Honda rider was forced to miss the two Misano rounds through complications from arm pump surgery after August’s Styrian Grand Prix – a result of having to put more force in his right arm after fracturing his left wrist at Jerez in July.

Having had the wound in his warm sewn up again and feeling much better, Crutchlow travelled to Barcelona for this weekend’s Catalan GP and passed his medical test.

While he suffered damage in his ankle when he fell exiting the Catalunya circuit’s COVID-19 test facility, he was subsequently cleared to attempt to ride in Friday’s FP1.

Commenting on what caused his ankle injury, Crutchlow said he fell as the door out of the office he was having his COVID-19 test in had “resistance against it” when he pushed it.

“I pushed the door through the office and the door had no resistance against it,” he said. “So, I sort of stumbled and fell out, but the step was really, really high and I fell over on my ankle.

“I heard the snap and I knew it was either a bone or something. I stood up and started to walk and noticed the ligaments were really damaged. 

“I went back to the car and called Dr [Xavier] Mir and he said ‘you must be joking?’ As you can imagine, they thought I was a lunatic, but I looked down at the ankle and honestly the size of it was like a gold ball. 

“So, I have to go, they shoved a needle inside the joint and took away the blood, but it never went down. I spent the night with the ice unit on the ankle. Now the ankle is still swollen, it’s completely black but it’s not even a quarter of the size of what it was yesterday.” 

Read Also:

Asked if this latest run of injuries is a sign from his body to re-evaluate his ambitions to race with Aprilia in 2021, Crutchlow said: “I don’t believe in that, I believe in hard work, dedication and going for it. 

“If you’re telling me ‘your body’s telling you to stop, retire, blah, blah, blah’… I don’t see it in that way. I see that you get out what you put in.

"At the moment maybe luck hasn’t been on my side, but hopefully it will turn around soon and I’ll continue to be fast. But what will be will be, that’s what I believe. If I’m able to be competitive, then I will. 

"If I have the job I want next year, then I’ll have it. If I don’t, then so be it – that’s life.” 

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha

Previous article

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

Perez not a "no-brainer" for Haas - Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez not a "no-brainer" for Haas - Steiner

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

Grosjean has “options” in FE, WEC if he loses Haas F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean has “options” in FE, WEC if he loses Haas F1 seat

Giorgio Piola’s incredible career in motorsport
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola’s incredible career in motorsport

Latest news

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha

Marquez “expected much more” from Quartararo in 2020
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “expected much more” from Quartararo in 2020

Podcast: MotoGP’s title battle remains wide open
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: MotoGP’s title battle remains wide open

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

2
MotoGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

23m
3
Formula 1

Perez not a "no-brainer" for Haas - Steiner

3h
4
Formula 1

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"

1h
5
Formula 1

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

Latest news

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury
MGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha
MGP

Quartararo: I'm struggling to overtake on the Yamaha

Marquez “expected much more” from Quartararo in 2020
MGP

Marquez “expected much more” from Quartararo in 2020

Podcast: MotoGP’s title battle remains wide open
MGP

Podcast: MotoGP’s title battle remains wide open

Alex Marquez says Misano result "not real"
MGP

Alex Marquez says Misano result "not real"

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.