Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Petrucci's return happened in a year 'not even Hitchcock could script' Next / Marquez took more time than expected to recover after Motegi race
MotoGP News

Crutchlow: Quartararo "uncrackable" despite Yamaha MotoGP bike frustrations

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow believes 2022 MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo is “uncrackable” mentally given the problems he has faced with the bike.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Crutchlow: Quartararo "uncrackable" despite Yamaha MotoGP bike frustrations

Quartararo leads the standings by 18 points from Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia coming into this weekend's Thailand Grand Prix.

But he comes off the back of a frustrating Japanese GP in which he could only finish eighth having been unable to pass anyone due to the power limitations of the 2022 Yamaha.

Quartararo's points lead only grew because Bagnaia crashed on the last lap while Aleix Espargaro scored nothing due to a mapping issue forcing him to swap bikes on the warm-up lap.

But RNF stand-in Crutchlow, who has worked with Quartararo at Yamaha since 2021, believes the Frenchman's mental resilience is what is keeping him in the 2022 title race, as well as his speed.

"I think Fabio will push for the wins," Crutchlow said on Thursday in Thailand.

"Fabio is so strong mentally. The position he is in in the championship… yes, the bike is good in many areas.

"But I think he is really riding maybe not above what he's got, but he's really riding well.

"But the difference, a lot is his mindset, the confidence he has on the bike and his feeling. And he's sort of uncrackable.

"If something happens he just forgets about it and moves on. But I understand the situation he had in Motegi. The bike's he's racing against, they're so difficult to pass. I found in the race it took me three laps to pass every guy.

Cal Crutchlow, RNF MotoGP Racing

Cal Crutchlow, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"You have to get such a run on them or wait for them to get not the best exit from the corner to stay right on them."

Buriram has been good to Yamaha in the past, with Quartararo narrowly missing victory in MotoGP's last visit to Thailand in 2019 when he was on the Petronas SRT-run M1.

But its combination of long straights and hard acceleration zones will work against the Yamaha, with Quartararo conceding there is nothing to be done to the bike now set-up wise that will make any difference in overtaking.

Read Also:

"Well, there's nothing we can do," Quartararo said when asked if Yamaha could make any changes to the bike to help with overtaking.

"We have the same bike as the beginning of the year. We managed to get a different chassis lately, but it's not a massive change.

"So, at the end, we cannot do many things.

"Next year will be more fun for us. We have more engine performance, I think they are still doing more evolution. So next year's we should have more facilities [to overtake]."

shares
comments
How Petrucci's return happened in a year 'not even Hitchcock could script'
Previous article

How Petrucci's return happened in a year 'not even Hitchcock could script'
Next article

Marquez took more time than expected to recover after Motegi race

Marquez took more time than expected to recover after Motegi race
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez took more time than expected to recover after Motegi race Thailand GP
MotoGP

Marquez took more time than expected to recover after Motegi race

How Petrucci's return happened in a year 'not even Hitchcock could script' Thailand GP
MotoGP

How Petrucci's return happened in a year 'not even Hitchcock could script'

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Japanese GP Prime
MotoGP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Marquez took more time than expected to recover after Motegi race
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez took more time than expected to recover after Motegi race

Marc Marquez says his right arm “took more time than I expected” to recover following his first full MotoGP race distance since his fourth major arm operation three months ago.

Crutchlow: Quartararo "uncrackable" despite Yamaha MotoGP bike frustrations
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo "uncrackable" despite Yamaha MotoGP bike frustrations

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow believes 2022 MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo is “uncrackable” mentally given the problems he has faced with the bike.

How Petrucci's return happened in a year 'not even Hitchcock could script'
MotoGP MotoGP

How Petrucci's return happened in a year 'not even Hitchcock could script'

Having retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021, Danilo Petrucci finds himself with Suzuki this weekend for an unlikely Thailand Grand Prix outing.

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Buriram this weekend for the 17th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Thailand Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.