Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Next / Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”
MotoGP News

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow

By:

Cal Crutchlow believes “the obvious choice” for Petronas SRT Yamaha to replace Valentino Rossi in 2022 would have been World Superbike title contender Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow

Rossi’s retirement decision – which was announced last Thursday – and Franco Morbidelli’s imminent promotion to the factory Yamaha team to replace Maverick Vinales has left SRT with two riders to find for 2022.

Yamaha WSBK star Razgatlioglu was one of the names linked to the team, but he put an end to these rumours in last month when he signed a new two-year deal to remain in the production-based series with Yamaha.

Read Also:

With options limited for 2022, Crutchlow – who is riding in the next three races as Morbidelli’s injury relief – believes Razgatlioglu was the best choice.

“It would have been great to see him in MotoGP, I think he’s a fantastic talent, I think he would have been a breath of fresh air for the championship as well,” the Yamaha test rider said.

“Being a MotoGP rider now, yes, it’s about being fast and evidently it doesn’t matter how you are, if you’re getting results you’re doing your job.

“But on the other hand, teams, manufacturers, everything like to see the full package and I think Toprak was.

“He knows his value, that’s one of the things. He would have been good for the championship, for the promotion of the championship.”

Explaining what he meant when he said Razgatlioglu knows his value, Crutchlow added: “What I mean is he’s not devaluing himself or the sport.

“You see his social media following is good, it’s only going to get bigger.

“He’s Turkey’s rider, maybe MotoGP could have gone back to Turkey, could have taken advantage of that. That’s why I say he’s the best guy. I think he would have been very good for the promotion of the team here.

“That would have been my first choice, but that’s out the window. Not that I have anything to do with it, obviously I discuss it with [Yamaha boss] Lin [Jarvis] and with the team. So, Lin’s choices are going to be massively important in this too.”

Crutchlow also said he would like to see close friend Sam Lowes get another chance in MotoGP following his disastrous 2017 rookie campaign with Aprilia.

Six-time WSBK champion Jonathan Rea didn’t rule out a MotoGP switch with SRT when asked about his future last month, but has since reiterated his commitment to staying with Kawasaki in WSBK in 2022.

shares
comments

Related video

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

Previous article

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

Next article

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

2
Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

3
Supercars

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

4
Supercars

Adderton offers Bathurst 1000 peace deal

7 h
5
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result

Latest news
Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”
MotoGP

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”

5m
Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow

17m
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

17 h
Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues
MotoGP

Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues

23 h
Espargaro "embarrassed" to finish so low in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP

Espargaro "embarrassed" to finish so low in Styria MotoGP

Aug 10, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Aprilia’s Savadori has surgery after fiery Styrian crash 00:55
MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia’s Savadori has surgery after fiery Styrian crash

MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa 'very lucky' in fiery Styria crash 01:06
MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa 'very lucky' in fiery Styria crash

MotoGP: Martin wins Styrian GP after dramatic fire 00:43
MotoGP
Aug 8, 2021

MotoGP: Martin wins Styrian GP after dramatic fire

Moto GP: Season resumes in Styria after summer break 03:36
MotoGP
Aug 8, 2021

Moto GP: Season resumes in Styria after summer break

MotoGP: Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 line-up with Raul Fernandez 00:44
MotoGP
Aug 7, 2021

MotoGP: Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 line-up with Raul Fernandez

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”
MotoGP

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”

Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues Styrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Styrian GP Prime
MotoGP

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Cal Crutchlow More from
Cal Crutchlow
Crutchlow hopes MotoGP riders pressure organisers if race is too wet Styrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow hopes MotoGP riders pressure organisers if race is too wet

Crutchlow returns to MotoGP for three races with Yamaha Styrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Crutchlow returns to MotoGP for three races with Yamaha

Why Yamaha's MotoGP rivals should fear Crutchlow's return Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's MotoGP rivals should fear Crutchlow's return

Trending Today

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

Adderton offers Bathurst 1000 peace deal
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Adderton offers Bathurst 1000 peace deal

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
17 h
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.