LCR Honda man Crutchlow was taken to Barcelona to undergo surgery on the right scaphoid he fractured in a crash at Turn 8 during morning warm-up last Sunday.

The British rider was operated on at the same Dexeus Hospital and by the same surgeon - Dr. Xavier Mir - as Honda stablemate Marc Marquez on Tuesday morning, and the Japanese manufacturer is hopeful he will be fit to race in the second round at Jerez.

“Cal Crutchlow also had an operation that went well and in principle, his intention is to test the wrist on Friday," said factory Honda team boss Alberto Puig. "We are optimistic about his participation in the [Andalusian] Grand Prix."

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With Marquez sitting out this weekend's race after breaking his arm in a violent crash on Sunday, his younger brother Alex will be the sole rider for the works Repsol team for the Andalusian GP as the reigning champion will not be replaced.

Should Crutchlow not receive clearance to ride from doctors on Thursday, LCR could call upon HRC test rider Stefan Bradl to join the team alongside Takaaki Nakagami.

Bradl, who made nine starts for Honda in the last two seasons, will be in attendance at Jerez in his capacity as a commentator for Red Bull-owned TV channel ServusTV.

"It wouldn't be the first time we do something like this," the German rider told Motorsport.com. "When they need me, I'm there. But it seems that it won't be necessary at this time."

No replacement for Rins if he can't race

Suzuki rider Rins meanwhile suffered a crash in qualifying last weekend that left him with a fractured and dislocated right shoulder, and was subsequently transferred to the nearby Jerez Puerta del Sur Hospital, where muscle damage was also discovered.

As such, Rins has been undergoing an intensive programme of oxygen therapy, magnetic therapy and electro-stimulation sessions to reduce the healing time and be ready to race in this weekend's second Jerez race.

Suzuki's intention is for Rins to undergo a new medical test on Thursday morning and if he passes this, go out on Friday to test the injured shoulder in first practice.

The Spaniard will not be replaced if he can't race, but in the event the injury persists and he is unable to ride at Brno next month, test rider Sylvain Guintoli is expected to be called up.

Additional reporting by Gerald Dirnbeck