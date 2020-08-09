MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Czech Grand Prix?

Avintia Ducati's Johann Zarco will start the race from pole position after putting an impressive performance in qualifying to the surprise of his rivals.

He will be joined on the front row by championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who crashed his Petronas Yamaha in the final stages of qualifying.

Quartararo's teammate Franco Morbidelli will line up third, ahead of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

The factory Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi could only qualify fifth and tenth respectively, while Andrea Dovizioso endured his worst ever qualifying result and will start down in 18th place.

The two Repsol Hondas of Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl - standing in for the injured Marc Marquez - qualified dead last in 20th and 21st respectively.

What time does the Czech MotoGP start today?

The Czech GP will get underway at Brno at 2pm local time (CEST) on Sunday. The race will be run over 21 laps and last approximately 45 minutes.

Date : Su n day, 9th August 2020

Start time : 2:00 p m CEST / 1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 5:30pm IST / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Czech MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Czech MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN (live)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Czech MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races online via their websites.

Weather forecast for Brno

Expect sunny conditions at Brno on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 31C and a minimum temperature of 18C.

