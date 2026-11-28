MotoGP Valencia GP
Dani Pedrosa leaves KTM test rider role after eight years
Pedrosa will depart KTM on the eve of MotoGP’s new 850cc, with his plans for 2027 yet to be confirmed
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 28, 2026, 9:22 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Photo by: KTM Images
Dani Pedrosa has announced he is leaving KTM at the end of 2026 after helping develop the RC16 into a multiple race-winning MotoGP bike.
Following his retirement from active competition at the end of 2018, Pedrosa joined the then-nascent KTM operation as a test and development rider, building on the expertise he had gained at Honda.
The Spaniard’s work was heavily appreciated by those within the Austrian manufacturer, with his technical knowhow proving vital as the grid became increasingly competitive in the 1000cc era.
But just as MotoGP prepares to switch to new 850cc regulations, Pedrosa has revealed he will be calling time on his stint with KTM, hinting at a new chapter in his illustrious career.
The 41-year-old has already played an influential role in the development of the 2027-spec RC16, which will make its public debut at Tuesday’s Valencia test.
“Every chapter has its own purpose and timing. Since retiring from racing in 2018, I have dedicated the last eight years to KTM—a brand unlike any of those I competed against during my career,” said Pedrosa.
“It has been a challenge as complex as it is exciting, one into which I have poured all my experience, commitment, and ambition.
“My goal was to help build a KTM capable of winning MotoGP races, and along the way we made significant progress. We established a competitive test structure—which allowed me to return to the highest level of competition on several occasions as a wildcard rider—and worked continuously to bring improvements to the race team.
“MotoGP demands constant evolution to keep pace with the rapid rhythm of technological development and competition. With that mindset, I shared ideas aimed at contributing to the next chapter of MotoGP starting in 2027.
"For me, competing is also about questioning established approaches and learning continuously. I care deeply about working with high standards and shared alignment in my day-to-day environment, and growth means recognizing when to make changes. That is why I feel it is the right moment to conclude my time at KTM and look ahead to new challenges.
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
“I take with me eight years of experience and personal growth, and I am grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey—especially those with whom I shared the hard work, the drive to improve, and the ambition to win, and with whom I have forged lasting friendships.”
Pedrosa is widely regarded as the greatest rider never to win a MotoGP title, having registered 31 grand prix wins during one of the most competitive eras in premier class history.
He moved up to MotoGP in 2006 after winning three world titles in consecutive years (125cc in 2003, 250cc in ‘04 and ‘05), joining the factory Repsol Honda team.
Spending his entire MotoGP career with the Japanese marque, Pedrosa raced against the likes of Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, while he was also team-mates with Marc Marquez.
After retiring from active competition, he showcased his speed during his four wildcard outings with KTM, claiming a pair of fourth-place finishes at the 2023 San Marino GP despite his lack of recent race experience.
Pedrosa’s plans for 2027 remain unconfirmed.
Read Also:
MotoGPKTM sees MotoGP 2027 as a fresh start: “We never had the chance to build a new bike”
MotoGP"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rachit Thukral
Marc Marquez explains decision behind shock MotoGP retirement
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
20 h
Marc Marquez explains decision behind shock MotoGP retirement
MotoGP Valencia GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Marc Marquez in cold FP1
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
22 h
MotoGP Valencia GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Marc Marquez in cold FP1
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
More from
Dani Pedrosa
MotoGP to stage demo at F1 United States Grand Prix
MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP to stage demo at F1 United States Grand Prix
Why Dani Pedrosa won't replace Maverick Vinales at Le Mans, despite his form
MotoGP
MotoGP
French GP
Why Dani Pedrosa won't replace Maverick Vinales at Le Mans, despite his form
Dani Pedrosa reveals the ‘crazy’ training that helped him master wet MotoGP races
MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
Dani Pedrosa reveals the ‘crazy’ training that helped him master wet MotoGP races
More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
22 min
MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future
Maverick Vinales ruled out of Valencia GP, can’t bid farewell to MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Maverick Vinales ruled out of Valencia GP, can’t bid farewell to MotoGP
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure
Latest news
Dani Pedrosa leaves KTM test rider role after eight years
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
Dani Pedrosa leaves KTM test rider role after eight years
MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
22 min
MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future
100% wear in 15 laps – F1’s tyre challenges in Qatar far more extreme than Pirelli expected
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
38 min
100% wear in 15 laps – F1’s tyre challenges in Qatar far more extreme than Pirelli expected
Hankook tipped to enter race for F1 tyre supply contract
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
Hankook tipped to enter race for F1 tyre supply contract
Feature
Discover prime content
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
By Rachit Thukral
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Rachit Thukral
You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe