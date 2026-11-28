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Dani Pedrosa leaves KTM test rider role after eight years

Pedrosa will depart KTM on the eve of MotoGP’s new 850cc, with his plans for 2027 yet to be confirmed

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 9:22 AM

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Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: KTM Images

Dani Pedrosa has announced he is leaving KTM at the end of 2026 after helping develop the RC16 into a multiple race-winning MotoGP bike.

Following his retirement from active competition at the end of 2018, Pedrosa joined the then-nascent KTM operation as a test and development rider, building on the expertise he had gained at Honda.

The Spaniard’s work was heavily appreciated by those within the Austrian manufacturer, with his technical knowhow proving vital as the grid became increasingly competitive in the 1000cc era.

But just as MotoGP prepares to switch to new 850cc regulations, Pedrosa has revealed he will be calling time on his stint with KTM, hinting at a new chapter in his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old has already played an influential role in the development of the 2027-spec RC16, which will make its public debut at Tuesday’s Valencia test.

“Every chapter has its own purpose and timing. Since retiring from racing in 2018, I have dedicated the last eight years to KTM—a brand unlike any of those I competed against during my career,” said Pedrosa.

“It has been a challenge as complex as it is exciting, one into which I have poured all my experience, commitment, and ambition.

“My goal was to help build a KTM capable of winning MotoGP races, and along the way we made significant progress. We established a competitive test structure—which allowed me to return to the highest level of competition on several occasions as a wildcard rider—and worked continuously to bring improvements to the race team.

“MotoGP demands constant evolution to keep pace with the rapid rhythm of technological development and competition. With that mindset, I shared ideas aimed at contributing to the next chapter of MotoGP starting in 2027.

"For me, competing is also about questioning established approaches and learning continuously. I care deeply about working with high standards and shared alignment in my day-to-day environment, and growth means recognizing when to make changes. That is why I feel it is the right moment to conclude my time at KTM and look ahead to new challenges.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I take with me eight years of experience and personal growth, and I am grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey—especially those with whom I shared the hard work, the drive to improve, and the ambition to win, and with whom I have forged lasting friendships.”

Pedrosa is widely regarded as the greatest rider never to win a MotoGP title, having registered 31 grand prix wins during one of the most competitive eras in premier class history.

He moved up to MotoGP in 2006 after winning three world titles in consecutive years (125cc in 2003, 250cc in ‘04 and ‘05), joining the factory Repsol Honda team.

Spending his entire MotoGP career with the Japanese marque, Pedrosa raced against the likes of Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, while he was also team-mates with Marc Marquez.

After retiring from active competition, he showcased his speed during his four wildcard outings with KTM, claiming a pair of fourth-place finishes at the 2023 San Marino GP despite his lack of recent race experience.

Pedrosa’s plans for 2027 remain unconfirmed.

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