All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP Portugal GP

Di Giannantonio sure "bright days will come" after slow 2024 MotoGP start

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio says he is “sure bright days will come” once he figures out the GP23 MotoGP bike after a difficult start to the 2024 season.

Lewis Duncan Lorenza D'Adderio
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Last year's Qatar Grand Prix winner found refuge at Valentino Rossi's team having lost his Gresini Ducati ride to Marc Marquez towards the latter half of the season.

Di Giannantonio's VR46 reprieve came amid a substantial form jump that led to his first top five, podium and win results in the premier class.

As such, more was expected of di Giannantonio coming into his third year in MotoGP in 2024.

But after a solid pre-season, Di Giannantonio has yet to show any standout results, amassing just 15 points from the first two rounds of the campaign in Qatar and Portugal.

Seventh at the Qatar GP is the highlight so far, while 10th in Portugal was somewhat gifted due to several crashes in front of him.

While frustrated by his slow start, di Giannantonio says the lessons of 2023 when simply breaking into the top 10 was "celebrated like hell" at the same stage of the season have made him more pragmatic.

"50/50, honestly, because for sure in the tests we have been amazing," he said when asked if it was frustrating not to be able to replicate his strong winter form so far.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"We had plenty of time to work together with the team and to really have the bike like a second skin – so, to build the bike around you.

"But for sure we know we only had three months of working together, so they still need to understand 100% what I need and also I have to give my maximum to them.

"But overall, with all the issues we had till now, we did an OK job. So, last year at the beginning of the year we were celebrating like hell top 10 finishes.

"So, I think we're in a good way and I'm sure our bright days will come soon."

Di Giannantonio does sit as the leading VR46 rider in the standings in 10th after the opening two rounds, as team-mate Marco Bezzecchi has struggled immensely to adapt to the GP23.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Marquez: Pressure and ambition at Gresini MotoGP team same as factory Honda
Next article Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year

Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year
Pramac's Morbidelli still "missing freedom" on Ducati MotoGP bike

Pramac's Morbidelli still "missing freedom" on Ducati MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Pramac's Morbidelli still "missing freedom" on Ducati MotoGP bike
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages

Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages
Neuville frustrated as WRC Safari Rally hoodoo continues

Neuville frustrated as WRC Safari Rally hoodoo continues

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Neuville frustrated as WRC Safari Rally hoodoo continues
Hamlin: "We all kind of know where we are at" after six races

Hamlin: "We all kind of know where we are at" after six races

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Hamlin: "We all kind of know where we are at" after six races
Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year

Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia