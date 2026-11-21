MotoGP Portuguese GP

Diogo Moreira admits he is “lucky” after frightening Portimao MotoGP highside

Despite being thrown off his bike at high speed with just minutes remaining in Q1, Moreira escaped injury and completed qualifying

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:17 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images

Diogo Moreira admits he considers himself “lucky” to have emerged unscathed from a nasty highside during qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The LCR rider was on a flying lap in the final minutes of Q1 when he was violently launched off his Honda at Turn 15 in one of the biggest crashes of the year.

Despite landing directly on the tarmac and sliding across the track at high speed towards the gravel, the Brazilian quickly got back to his feet and ran away from the crash site.

The incident was captured live on camera and prompted an immediate red flag to allow marshals to retrieve the debris scattered across the track.

Remarkably, Moreira escaped without any serious injury and returned to the track in time for Q2, reporting no more than pain as he appeared in front of the media at the end of the day.

“It was a big one and, at the end, I'm OK. I'm lucky. I'm lucky because it was a big one.

“I don't have anything broken. I feel pain now, I feel pain all over the body, but because I'm cold now. Now that I’ve cooled off, everything hurts. My foot, my back, my neck. It’s all quite painful.”

Speaking with the Spanish media later, he provided a more elaborate account of the crash.

"I think I’ve earned an award for the best flight of the year," he joked. "It’s right up there with Pecco Bagnaia’s crash in Qatar, though his crash happened because he was hit by another rider. Mine happened because... well, who knows why.

“I don’t know how fast I was going, and honestly, I don’t even want to know. I’ve seen a bit of the footage, but I don’t want to watch it. All things considered, I’m okay. I mean, my whole body hurts, but Turn 15 is a spot where you can really get hurt. Just look at how I went flying. Still, I’m actually feeling pretty good."

Moreira explained that the incident was triggered by touching the white line on the entry to the corner after early morning showers left parts of the track damp for qualifying.

“It's a fast corner and also it was just on entry [where I made the mistake]. I touched the white line, it was a bit wet. But the lap before, I touched it and I was OK.

“I was on the kerb and the problem was when I was trying to go inside again, I touched some wet part and I lost the grip. I think it was the white line [that triggered the crash].”

Despite the severity of the accident, Moreira quickly turned his attention to completing the qualifying session.

Having already set the fastest time in Q1 when the session was red-flagged with 1m17s on the clock, Moreira was able to progress to Q2, where he finished 11th on his secondary bike.

“When I was on track, I said to the team, ‘Prepare the bike because I will do two laps to make the lap time, to have some lap time in Q2’," he said.

“The doctor checked me over and said I was fine. Plus, with the adrenaline, I barely felt anything in my body. Since he confirmed I was okay, I decided to head out to get some track time. To be honest, I didn’t really feel like going back out, but I had a job to do.

“In the end, the lap time was not so bad. I didn't push 100%.”

Later on Saturday, Moreira retired from the sprint after just three laps due to technical issues.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article How Marc Marquez can clinch the MotoGP title in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix

Next article Jack Miller furious over MotoGP sprint race schedule change: “We don’t race in the rain anymore”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full starting grid



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



16 h



MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full starting grid





Jack Miller furious over MotoGP sprint race schedule change: “We don’t race in the rain anymore”



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



16 h



Jack Miller furious over MotoGP sprint race schedule change: “We don’t race in the rain anymore”





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller

More from

Diogo Moreira





Diogo Moreira: “From what we saw in the Austria test, Honda could fight for MotoGP title next year”



MotoGP



MotoGP



Diogo Moreira: “From what we saw in the Austria test, Honda could fight for MotoGP title next year”





Honda confirms Diogo Moreira for factory team in 2027; David Alonso heads to LCR



MotoGP



MotoGP



Honda confirms Diogo Moreira for factory team in 2027; David Alonso heads to LCR





MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings



MotoGP



MotoGP



MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

More from

Team LCR





How Qatar red flag helped Johann Zarco put Barcelona crash behind him



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



How Qatar red flag helped Johann Zarco put Barcelona crash behind him





Johann Zarco retires from Australian GP sprint: It was “dangerous” to continue



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Johann Zarco retires from Australian GP sprint: It was “dangerous” to continue





Can Diogo Moreira secure factory Honda promotion for MotoGP 2027?



MotoGP



MotoGP



Can Diogo Moreira secure factory Honda promotion for MotoGP 2027?

Latest news





Lewis Hamilton: ‘Charles Leclerc’s frame of mind cost us a lot of points today’



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



21 min



Lewis Hamilton: ‘Charles Leclerc’s frame of mind cost us a lot of points today’





Fabio Quartararo on Portimao sprint charge: 'The first few laps were fun!'



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



47 min



Fabio Quartararo on Portimao sprint charge: 'The first few laps were fun!'





Winners and losers from F1's chaotically extraordinary Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



Winners and losers from F1's chaotically extraordinary Las Vegas GP





Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"

Feature

Discover prime content





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Rachit Thukral



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe