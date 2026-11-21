MotoGP Portuguese GP
Diogo Moreira admits he is “lucky” after frightening Portimao MotoGP highside
Despite being thrown off his bike at high speed with just minutes remaining in Q1, Moreira escaped injury and completed qualifying
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:17 PM
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Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images
Diogo Moreira admits he considers himself “lucky” to have emerged unscathed from a nasty highside during qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix.
The LCR rider was on a flying lap in the final minutes of Q1 when he was violently launched off his Honda at Turn 15 in one of the biggest crashes of the year.
Despite landing directly on the tarmac and sliding across the track at high speed towards the gravel, the Brazilian quickly got back to his feet and ran away from the crash site.
The incident was captured live on camera and prompted an immediate red flag to allow marshals to retrieve the debris scattered across the track.
Remarkably, Moreira escaped without any serious injury and returned to the track in time for Q2, reporting no more than pain as he appeared in front of the media at the end of the day.
“It was a big one and, at the end, I'm OK. I'm lucky. I'm lucky because it was a big one.
“I don't have anything broken. I feel pain now, I feel pain all over the body, but because I'm cold now. Now that I’ve cooled off, everything hurts. My foot, my back, my neck. It’s all quite painful.”
Speaking with the Spanish media later, he provided a more elaborate account of the crash.
"I think I’ve earned an award for the best flight of the year," he joked. "It’s right up there with Pecco Bagnaia’s crash in Qatar, though his crash happened because he was hit by another rider. Mine happened because... well, who knows why.
“I don’t know how fast I was going, and honestly, I don’t even want to know. I’ve seen a bit of the footage, but I don’t want to watch it. All things considered, I’m okay. I mean, my whole body hurts, but Turn 15 is a spot where you can really get hurt. Just look at how I went flying. Still, I’m actually feeling pretty good."
Moreira explained that the incident was triggered by touching the white line on the entry to the corner after early morning showers left parts of the track damp for qualifying.
“It's a fast corner and also it was just on entry [where I made the mistake]. I touched the white line, it was a bit wet. But the lap before, I touched it and I was OK.
“I was on the kerb and the problem was when I was trying to go inside again, I touched some wet part and I lost the grip. I think it was the white line [that triggered the crash].”
Despite the severity of the accident, Moreira quickly turned his attention to completing the qualifying session.
Having already set the fastest time in Q1 when the session was red-flagged with 1m17s on the clock, Moreira was able to progress to Q2, where he finished 11th on his secondary bike.
“When I was on track, I said to the team, ‘Prepare the bike because I will do two laps to make the lap time, to have some lap time in Q2’," he said.
“The doctor checked me over and said I was fine. Plus, with the adrenaline, I barely felt anything in my body. Since he confirmed I was okay, I decided to head out to get some track time. To be honest, I didn’t really feel like going back out, but I had a job to do.
“In the end, the lap time was not so bad. I didn't push 100%.”
Later on Saturday, Moreira retired from the sprint after just three laps due to technical issues.
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