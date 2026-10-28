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Diogo Moreira: “From what we saw in the Austria test, Honda could fight for MotoGP title next year”

Moreira talks about his rookie season and his graduation to the factory Honda team

Oriol Puigdemont

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 11:00 AM

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Diogo Moreira

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

The last MotoGP rider to find out where he would be racing next season was Diogo Moreira, who had to wait until the Japanese Grand Prix to receive confirmation that he would be joining Honda’s factory team. The Brazilian, already officially crowned this year’s best rookie, sat down with Motorsport.com at Phillip Island for an interview that reveals the ambition with which he is embracing his new responsibilities.

Question: Is it excitement or the respect that comes with joining Honda’s factory team, alongside a rider such as Fabio Quartararo, that you feel more strongly?

Answer: It is definitely the excitement about everything that lies ahead. I have the rest of this season and another two years on my contract, and I am really looking forward to discovering what it means to be a factory rider.

MS: Your performances at LCR so far have vindicated Honda’s decision. What would you need to achieve next season to consider it a successful year?

DM: My mindset will change, both because I will be at the factory team and because we will have a new bike. The first thing will be to see where we stand, but I want to fight for more. It is still too early to know whether we will be able to fight for the championship, although I am clear that my ambitions will be high.

MS: It is difficult to gauge how competitive each bike will be, but I imagine you already have a rough idea: Are you reassured by the information you have so far?

DM: Looking at the lap times from the test in Austria, I would say Honda could fight for the world championship next year. However, we do not know what the other manufacturers have been holding back, or what we have kept up our sleeves ourselves. We will not be able to draw any conclusions until next year in Malaysia. Even so, I think we have a good foundation. Honda is working hard and has invested a lot of time and additional resources in the new project.

MS: How do you think the races will change under the new regulations?

DM: We will have to arrive very well prepared for the opening grands prix, because having the best overall package could make a difference during the early part of the season.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

MS: Why do you think those first races could be so decisive?

DM: Because both the bikes and the tyres are changing. Something similar happened in Moto2 when Pirelli introduced its tyres. I remember Ai Ogura and Sergio García flying in the opening races, and Ogura ended up winning the championship. I think something similar could happen in MotoGP.

MS: You are moving up to the factory team and will have Quartararo alongside you, a world champion widely regarded as one of the best riders on the grid. How do you envisage that partnership?

DM: I think the challenge will help me grow as a rider and raise the level of the team. Fabio has enormous talent and a great work ethic, as well as the experience of being a world champion. We can both have a good season and help Honda continue to improve.

MS: Do you understand why Honda took so long to make its decision?

DM: Yes, I understand. I was not in a hurry. I have another two years on my contract, so I would have been happy either way. I was relaxed because I felt I was doing my job properly and the results were coming. Choosing me seemed like the logical decision, although the confirmation was still missing.

MS: The confirmation came on Saturday in Japan, when you were informed internally. If there were still any doubts, did your sprint podium put a little more pressure on Honda to make the announcement?

DM: It was not intentional. I got on the podium because things came together for me; I was not thinking about the contract or trying to prove anything. Things went well and the weekend was shaping up nicely. Sunday's race was going well too, until I crashed.

MS: Being a factory rider means more pressure, more work and a different role within the team structure. Do you feel ready for those new responsibilities?

DM: I know there will be more pressure and more work, but that motivates me. I am treating the remaining races as a kind of pre-season for next year. I want to arrive physically and mentally prepared to handle that pressure and take on more responsibilities, both in my physical preparation and during the tests. I will have to work and think differently, but one thing remains clear to me: if I enjoy myself on the bike, I go fast.

MS: From what you have said about your own experience, I imagine David Alonso will be joining a very good team.

DM: Absolutely. He is arriving in a very interesting year, with Pirelli tyres and a bike that, in my opinion, will be easier to ride than the current 1,000cc machines. Honda is also improving. LCR knows how to work with rookies, and everything went very well for me from the start. I am convinced David will do well.

MS: You were Moto2 world champion and also made your MotoGP debut with a satellite team. Do you think that is the most suitable route for a rookie?

DM: It is very difficult to move straight from Moto2 into a factory MotoGP team. Very few riders have done it. Among those racing now, I think only Marc and Álex Márquez. Following the path I took, and the one David is taking, is the logical approach. I am sure Alonso will be in a factory team in a few years, but for rookies this is the most appropriate step.

Diogo Moreira, LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

MS: Your first season in MotoGP is drawing to a close. Has anything turned out differently from what you expected when you first arrived in the category?

DM: I have been surprised by just how much the bike dictates performance. No matter how good a rider is, there comes a point when it is difficult to do any more.

MS: Do you think that is the biggest difference compared with Moto2?

DM: Absolutely. In Moto2, the rider can make more of a difference and play around with the bike. In MotoGP today, that is practically impossible. You reach a point where you cannot do any more. People had explained that to me, and now I am experiencing it for myself. We will see whether the new bike can change things a little.

MS: Have you seen anything to suggest that could happen and that the rider's influence will increase?

DM: Yes. With the new engine and the new aerodynamics, I think we will be able to use our bodies more, and the rider will have a greater influence on overall performance.

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