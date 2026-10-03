Diogo Moreira talks down Japanese GP hopes after 'lucky' sprint podium

While Honda more than delivered on expectations with a second place in the sprint at Motegi on Saturday, its rider Diogo Moreira was keen not to raise hopes for the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Though it was by far the Brazilian's best result thus far in his rookie premier class season, he reminded media after the sprint that the podium had been a fortunate one despite indications earlier in the weekend that Honda might over-achieve in the races.

Moreira actually crossed the line fourth, but was promoted after Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini were given penalties for fractionally breaching track limits at the final corner.

Even a fourth place would have set a new bar for Moreira, however. His best results this year both came in Hungary, where he was seventh in the sprint and sixth in the grand prix.

Perhaps mindful of the pressure associated with carrying Honda's hopes in its home grand prix tomorrow, as well as the very different tyre challenge Sunday will bring, Moreira preferred to underline the element of luck. That fortune included three riders being eliminated ahead of him in the Alex Marquez-inspired crash on the first lap.

"It's not a real result for us," declared Moreira. "Today was the day I had, I would say luck, because at turn three was the crash... and at the end I just tried to catch this front group and find this flow on the track.

"Lap by lap, I felt more comfortable and I was pushing more and the bike was there. At the end, on the last lap, I was already there. Maybe one lap more, I don't know, but one lap more I was maybe fighting for the podium.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

"On the last lap, I saw they touched the green and at that moment I realised I was on the podium. So for me it's important - and also for Honda it's a very, very good result."

Using the medium compound tyre - in all probability - on Sunday will make the equation more difficult than the sprint, in which almost all riders used the soft.

"The pace today was good. We'll see tomorrow with the medium. It's like I said before, it's not a real result. For sure, tomorrow we are going to fight for top 8 or top 6.

"It's like all these races this year. On Saturday, I can make these magic things. On Sunday, it's difficult for us with the medium tyre. At the moment, I didn't feel comfortable with the medium, so we need to see tomorrow."

While Moreira insisted on keeping his feet on the ground, his friend Marc Marquez was full of praise.

"Yeah, Diogo is one of the most talented riders I've ever seen," said Marc following his sprint victory. "Riding every different type of bike. So, I'm very happy for him. Very happy that in his first sprint podium I was there."

Marc also jokingly referenced the points Moreira had taken off championship leader Martin, allowing Marquez to edge even closer in the title race.

"And, yeah, even happier that he finished second. And he was between me and Martin!"