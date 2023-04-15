"Disaster" COTA surface still a point of concern for MotoGP riders
A number of MotoGP riders have continued to raise concerns about the state of the asphalt at the Circuit of the Americas, with some branding it “a disaster”.
MotoGP riders have raised numerous concerns about the COTA asphalt for a number of years, with various partial resurfacing jobs taking place in the wake of such criticisms.
After the surface was labelled “a joke” by 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo two years ago, and Formula 1 raised its own concerns, the asphalt was renewed at Turn 2, Turn 10, and Turns 12-16 in January of 2022.
Complaints were minimal during last year’s MotoGP visit, but following Friday’s practice for the 2023 Americas GP several leading riders voiced further concerns.
“We have four asphalts on this track,” reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia noted.
“In dry, you can handle it quite well. In the wet it’s more difficult because already in the dry in Turn 1 where they scraped the track you feel that the front is locking.
“So, on wet this kind of thing is even higher. We will try to let them understand this, because Turn 11 the asphalt is destroyed, Turn 12 the asphalt is destroyed.
“Like I said, four asphalts in one track is not normal. For me, yes [it’s worse than last year] because we are incredible fast, we are already at the [lap] record.
“In terms of safety and the cleaning of the track, it’s improved compared to last year.
“But when you brake for Turn 1 you feel the rear is pushing you high, then you block the front, then you have to stop the bike.
“Same thing in Turn 11, Turn 12, when you enter the penultimate corner the bike starts to move a lot because the track has been scraped there. So, for me, yes, it’s worse.”
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Several riders stated that grip was worse where asphalt scraping had been carried out by the circuit, though in some areas it appeared as if the track was breaking apart.
“In some points, like Turns 11, 12, 15 and 20, if you go walking the asphalt is cracking,” Alex Marquez said.
“It’s not from scraping, it’s like the asphalt is going out and when you go there there’s a lot of spin.
“That point is where it’s a bit strange. There’s a big bump in Turn 3, it’s like a big step from the kerb to the asphalt and it’s something that if you hit you will crash.
“It’s a situation that’s dangerous because you can’t control it.”
Across Friday’s two practice sessions, there were five crashes at the Turn 12 hairpin – the hardest braking zone on the circuit.
“Turn 12 is a disaster, this is for sure, but the track is not bad,” Fabio Quartararo added.
“Turn 12 they have to make it 100% because a small mistake and you will crash. You can’t make proper corner speed, but in general the track is ok.
“It’s not worse than last year, only on this corner.”
LCR Honda’s Alex Rins was more forthright on the asphalt condition, stating: “It’s starting to be dangerous.
“I really like this place, the layout, the track, but mostly all the crashes are on the most critical points where the tarmac is worse – corner 11, corner 12 the tarmac is super damaged and the bumps are also a lot, even worse than last year.”
VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini said on Friday that the matter would be raised again in that evening’s safety commission meeting as the current asphalt situation is “impossible”.
“The tarmac is a disaster. It’s a really, really bad situation – maybe the worst of the season,” Marini said.
“I’m not happy, this is not a good… last year I remember in the safety commission we asked Dorna to push the circuit to make some changes for us, because maybe for the cars it’s not so bad and it’s not so dangerous.
“But for us it’s impossible to ride like this. We need to make a [minimum] standard for the homologation to ride in circuits like this.
“I like to ride here, but with the tarmac in this situation it’s really, really difficult.”
Quartararo can’t anticipate crashes on Yamaha MotoGP bike at COTA
MotoGP Americas GP: Bagnaia smashes COTA lap record for pole
Latest news
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.