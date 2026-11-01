MotoGP Malaysian GP

Dizziness to blame for Joan Mir's Malaysian GP retirement

The 2020 world champion's health issues do not appear to be entirely behind him

Richard Asher Oriol Puigdemont

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 2:59 PM

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Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Joan Mir has confirmed that his retirement from the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday was due to dizziness, bringing the Spaniard's ongoing health problems into focus once again.

The Sepang weekend was Mir's first after a four-race absence related to vision and fatigue problems, as the Honda rider revealed on Thursday.

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But despite no major issues on the first two days of his return, the hot race on Sunday proved a challenge for the Mallorcan, who pulled into the pits shortly before half-distance. The air temperature at Sepang was 35 degrees during the race.

"We already knew with the doctors that if I was having some dizzy moments due to the heat and due to these difficult conditions, I would stop," he told reporters afterwards.

"I started to get a bit dizzy in on lap nine. I was not having [missing] a little bit of control of the situation and I decided to stop. We will continue working and hopefully we sort the situation as soon as possible."

Mir confirmed that the weekend up until that point had been positive.

"Honestly, I worked so much to try to be in a better situation. During all the weekend, I thought it was a positive weekend.

"But for me the question mark was the moment that the beats per minute goes up and that was in the race."

He was unable to confirm his status ahead of next weekend's in-doubt Qatar Grand Prix. Asked if it would be easier in the dry heat of the Middle East, he replied: "I don't know."

"We still have some work to do, so I don't have more answers," he added.

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