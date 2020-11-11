MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / European GP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Binder’s European MotoGP pace “not nice to see”

shares
comments
Dovizioso: Binder’s European MotoGP pace “not nice to see”
By:

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso says it was “not nice” to see the pace Brad Binder had over him in the MotoGP European Grand Prix despite the KTM rider serving a penalty.

Binder was forced to serve a long lap penalty early in the race as punishment for his first-lap collision with Jack Miller in the Teruel GP last month.

Despite losing two seconds and dropping from 11th to 16th, Binder showed top five pace on his charge through the pack and ended up overtaking Dovizioso on lap 23 of 27 for seventh.

For those final laps, Dovizioso was unable to better Binder’s lap times and admits it was “difficult” get back on terms again.

“At the end, the speed, especially in the last part of the race, was not too bad and this is what we have to try to bring for the next weekend because I was able to ride in a bit of a different way and I was a bit faster when the tyre dropped, and this is our target,” Dovizioso said last Sunday.

“I’m not fast with the new tyre, I’m not able to ride and brake in the way I have been.

“To finish the race like that is not bad, apart from the overtake of Binder, and I saw his speed and it was a bit difficult to revise that.”

He added: “[Brad] was too fast, and if you see his pace with the long lap it shows his potential and it was a bit difficult because at that moment I was struggling with the tyre, Alex [Marquez] was struggling, [Johann] Zarco was struggling.

“So, I was with them and Brad came and was much faster. So, in that situation it’s not nice to see those things.”

Read Also:

Binder also lost time a few laps after his long lap penalty when Cal Crutchlow crashed at Turn 8, as the Briton’s errant LCR Honda forced the KTM rider to run off track to avoid him.

Despite that, Binder admits it “felt amazing” to be able to reel in the group ahead even with his early time losses.

“I didn’t want to really fight with the guys too much in the first couple of laps because I knew I had the long lap penalty coming,” Binder said.

“So, whether I was a couple of metres in front at the time wouldn’t have really changed too much.

“In the end I’m really happy, I think we did a good job. I ended up losing about two seconds when I did the long lap penalty. Unfortunately, a few laps later Cal crashed and I had a little run-off there because the bike slid in front of me.

“So, I ended up losing close to a couple seconds there again.

“I felt we had good pace toady and to be able to pull in again and catch the guys was amazing.”

 
Alex Marquez: Mir’s sophomore MotoGP year “a good example”

Previous article

Alex Marquez: Mir’s sophomore MotoGP year “a good example”
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event European GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

What's new for Formula 1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What's new for Formula 1 2021

MF1 Jerez test notes 2006-02-07
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

MF1 Jerez test notes 2006-02-07

How will F1’s 2023 salary cap work?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How will F1’s 2023 salary cap work?

DRS will be "necessary" but "less influential" in 2022 - Key
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

DRS will be "necessary" but "less influential" in 2022 - Key

Latest news

Dovizioso: Binder’s European MotoGP pace “not nice to see”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Binder’s European MotoGP pace “not nice to see”

Alex Marquez: Mir’s sophomore MotoGP year “a good example”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez: Mir’s sophomore MotoGP year “a good example”

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

Dovizioso confirms he will take MotoGP sabbatical
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso confirms he will take MotoGP sabbatical

Trending

1
MotoGP

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

7h
2
IMSA

Wayne Taylor to completely overhaul driver line-up for 2021

1h
3
Formula 1

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

8h
4
Formula 1

What's new for Formula 1 2021

10h
5
Formula 1

MF1 Jerez test notes 2006-02-07

Latest news

Dovizioso: Binder’s European MotoGP pace “not nice to see”
MGP

Dovizioso: Binder’s European MotoGP pace “not nice to see”

Alex Marquez: Mir’s sophomore MotoGP year “a good example”
MGP

Alex Marquez: Mir’s sophomore MotoGP year “a good example”

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season
MGP

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

Dovizioso confirms he will take MotoGP sabbatical
MGP

Dovizioso confirms he will take MotoGP sabbatical

Bezzecchi favourite to replace Iannone at Aprilia
MGP

Bezzecchi favourite to replace Iannone at Aprilia

Latest videos

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 17, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.