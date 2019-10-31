MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Difficult to close “ridiculous” gap to Marquez

shares
comments
Dovizioso: Difficult to close “ridiculous” gap to Marquez
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 1:32 PM

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso admits it is “really difficult” to know how to close the “ridiculous” gap to reigning world champion Marc Marquez.

Honda rider Marquez won a sixth premier class title in seven years with four races to spare in Thailand, and is currently 135 points clear of second-placed Dovizioso in the standings ahead of this weekend’s penultimate round in Malaysia.

Dovizioso says he knows what he’d like from the Ducati to be able to challenge Marquez, but conceded everyone is “worried” right now because they “don’t know exactly” what to do.

When asked if beating Marquez would be down to a technical improvement or a change in riding, Dovizioso replied: “Everybody in this championship is working at the maximum, doesn’t matter the result.

“We will continue like this to put in this effort. In this moment it’s really difficult to know what to do, because the gap is ridiculous.

“It’s a bit too much. Everything is possible. In the last two years we fought more, so we have the chance to come back and fight again.

“But every year like always is a different story, and I think everyone at this moment is worried because they don’t know exactly what to do.

“I know what I would like to have different, but to be able to do that, to have that form the bike, from your style, I mean everybody is working so hard.

“It’s not about that. But when there is a big effort from a lot of people, engineers, everything can come out [right].

“So, we will push and in this moment it’s a bit difficult, but it’s the same for everybody. But if you think in that way you will not race in the future.”

Read Also:

This weekend Marquez can set a new record for the most points scored in a single season, surpassing current teammate Jorge Lorenzo’s tally of 383 from his first title-winning campaign with Yamaha in 2010.

To do so, Marquez only needs to finish seventh or better to breach Lorenzo’s record, though he admits he will not change his approach in Malaysia to reach this and doesn’t care about it.

“I don’t change the strategy even when I was fighting for the championship,” he said. So, the strategy will be the same.

"It’s true that I can be the rider who has scored more points in 18 races, but it’s a record that we will remember if somebody comes and beats it again. So, I don’t care about about this record.”

Read Also:

Next article
Rossi: 2019 only a "little better" than Ducati nadir

Previous article

Rossi: 2019 only a "little better" than Ducati nadir

Next article

Granado misses out on MotoGP debut as Rabat stand-in

Granado misses out on MotoGP debut as Rabat stand-in
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now , Team HRC
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

1h
5
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.