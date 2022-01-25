Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now

By:

RNF Racing's Andrea Dovizioso admits he "doesn't want the contract for next year" right now as he wants to evaluate his own MotoGP results in 2022 first.

The three-time championship runner-up makes his full-time return to MotoGP in 2022 with the rebranded RNF Racing Yamaha team, having sat out most of 2021 after losing his Ducati ride and contesting the final five races of the campaign with RNF's predecessor Petronas SRT.

Dovizioso has signed directly with Yamaha for 2022 and will ride a factory-spec M1, but currently has no ride secured for 2023.

When asked about his plans beyond 2022, Dovizioso says he doesn't know what he wants to do yet, but that it will be tied to the results he can achieve this season.

"It has been a strange year last year and it will be a strange year this season because I don't have any programme, and this is the reality, because I don't want to speak about that, and really live this season like the last season because I don't know what will happen," Dovizioso said during RNF's launch event on Monday in Verona.

"Everything is always related to the result, so if the results are very good it's not a problem. If not, it is what it is.

"So, I'm really relaxed about that, I'm taking this season really like the last season – not because this will change my approach.

"But I'm completely relaxed in this situation.

"I don't have the contract for next year but I don't want the contract for next year because I don't know in this moment what I would like to do.

"But for sure everything is related to the results, because if you are fast you enjoy. If you are not fast you don't enjoy, especially in this stage of my career."

RNF boss Razlan Razali said on Monday he hoped Dovizioso could fight for the title in 2022.

Dovizioso refused to commit himself to being a definite title contender right now, but concedes he can't treat 2022 as a learning year given his experience in MotoGP.

"I think it will be difficult because the level is so high and we don't know still, because we have to do the test, what the situation with our bike will be compared to the other bikes," he added.

"The rules now are open again, for the engine, for everything.

"So, anything can happen, and nobody knows. So, I don't want to say yes. I'm here to try to do that and I don't think I will have this year to use as a learning year."

