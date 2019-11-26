MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Jerez November testing / Breaking news

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis

shares
comments
Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis
By:
Nov 26, 2019, 11:19 AM

Andrea Dovizioso says he is happy with the early signs from Ducati's "very interesting" 2020 prototype chassis - but warns the gains are "not as big as we want".

Dovizioso called for improvements in turning already during the 2019 season and it is this area where he feels the new Ducati chassis has already made a step.

"We were able to make some tests, we couldn't try everything we wanted but we compare the chassis again and it was very important in this kind of track," said Dovizioso, who was the fastest Ducati in Valencia in eighth, and was 10th on the opening day at Jerez.

"The improvement still is not as big as we want but [this] is quite normal because the difference of the chassis, it was quite big.

"I think we have to study and analyse more the feedback from this chassis to make another step for the future.

"A step forward because there were no negative points and this is good. But not that big. We would like to improve more in the middle of the corners but we did a step so this is positive.

"It is very difficult to make a big step when you change chassis but it was very interesting what we did with this chassis. But we need something more."

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller, who tested the new chassis in Valencia as works rider Danilo Petrucci was out of action due to a shoulder injury, went back to using the '19-spec bike at Jerez, but also reckoned the new chassis helped in turning.

"It is always strange if you try a new bike especially in Valencia, back to back, with the bike you've been riding all season you have a great feeling for," Miller said.

"Everything feels a bit strange but we try and look at the positives and I think we found most of the positives out of it and understand where we should be.

"I think the new bike should help with places like here [Jerez] with these fast flowing corners but it is only speculation at the moment because I haven't been able to ride it here yet."

Miller instead tested an updated engine, which the Australian rider also praised.

"The character is nice, I think an improvement on last year's and this is only the first step, I think they got more stuff to do over the winter.

"[Smoother] and on the bike I think it will be a lot easier to come into grands prix."

Additional reporting by Lewis Duncan

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch

Previous article

Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Jerez November testing
Sub-event Monday
Drivers Jack Miller , Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author David Gruz

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
16:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
21:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
16:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
20:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
21:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
21:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
16:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
21:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Walkinshaw: We can win with Mostert

2
Supercars

Supercars releases unsuccessful Bathurst pitch video

3
Road racing

Podcast: What next for Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness?

4
Offroad

Button was stranded in the desert for "17 hours"

5
MotoGP

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis

13m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis
MGP

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis

Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch
MGP

Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch

Vinales dominates crash-filled first day of Jerez test
MGP

Vinales dominates crash-filled first day of Jerez test

Miller wants MotoGP to axe post-season testing
MGP

Miller wants MotoGP to axe post-season testing

Abraham announces MotoGP exit as Zarco's 2020 deal looms
MGP

Abraham announces MotoGP exit as Zarco's 2020 deal looms

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.