Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Warm Up in
15 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
12 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
19 days
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
26 days
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
40 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
47 days
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
54 days
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Breaking news

Dovizioso says brake issues "very frustrating"

By:

Andrea Dovizioso says it's "very frustrating" to continue battling braking problems on his Ducati after qualifying a lowly 17th for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

Dovizioso has been very vocal about his troubles under braking caused by Michelin's 2020 rear tyre construction, with the Italian unable to adapt the bike in the same he has done in previous years.

He has failed to exit Q1 three times in the first eight rounds, with his 17th in Catalunya the second time after he was 18th at Brno that Dovizioso hasn't even cracked the top 16 on the grid.

Commenting on his day, Dovizioso said: "It's very frustrating, also because in the last three years we work a lot from the data and we were able to improve a few things and adapt to the tyre, to the riding style, to the competitors.

"And all of that made the difference. But with this tyre, on the brake it's completely different, it's very difficult for me and is the reason why still I'm not that fast. Yes, it's very frustrating."

Teammate Danilo Petrucci fared better in qualifying, putting his GP20 ninth on the grid having made it directly into Q2 from FP3.

After a San Marino GP which he felt was the worst race of his career, Petrucci has been able to figure out how to adapt his bike to the new rear tyre.

"We make progress since the second weekend in Misano," he said. "We understand we can on solve the problem by having a good balance on the bike and not working anymore on the electronics because the tyre is really sensitive.

"So, moving again the electronics is really difficult, we have to have a good set-up. Unfortunately, the race in Misano was not as we expected, but the progress is there and yesterday we worked really hard to understand the situation, we improved.

"I feel better with braking, but I still miss something. It's quite hard here because we can only use the soft tyre, I always need a lot of support.

"On the left side of the front tyre is never in the right temperature. So, anyway I'm happy about the progress, not really happy about the result in qualifying.

"Tomorrow the race will be about survival because we saw a difference of seconds between new and old tyre."

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso
Author Lewis Duncan

