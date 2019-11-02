MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo

shares
comments
Dovizioso: Marquez "very aggressive" in following Quartararo
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 2:08 PM

Andrea Dovizioso says Marc Marquez shadowing of MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix poleman Fabio Quartararo prior to his qualifying crash was “very aggressive”, but praised the Honda rider’s relentlessness.

Marquez followed Petronas SRT rider Quartararo on their first run in Q2 and tried to do the same in the latter stages of the session.

The Honda rider tried to go with Quartararo when he opened up his final flying lap, but suffered a violent highside at Turn 2.

With Marquez struggling for one-lap pace at Sepang all weekend, Dovizioso says the Honda rider’s tactic of trying to follow Quartararo shows he is “never satisfied” regardless of his situation.

“For someone who's won it all, to do this kind of manoeuvre on a day when he can't fight for pole, it shows that he always wants more," said Dovizioso.

“From that perspective, good on him. But the marking of Fabio was very aggressive, I wouldn't have done it. But everyone is free to do what they want."

Marquez said his crash was a result of him trying to “copy” Quartararo’s approach to the corner, and will start one place behind Dovizioso in 11th on Sunday.

Quartararo brushed off Marquez’s tactics, branding them as “part of the game”, and admits he wasn’t aware the Honda rider had crashed until he’d completed his pole lap.

He also revealed he too came close to suffering a similar fate to Marquez on his final tour.

“I did not see him before I crossed the chequered flag,” Quartararo said.

“I saw him on the pictures. I think the out-lap was way too slow for both of us, and I too nearly flew, many, many times.”

He added: “Also in the first run he was behind me. I think if he wants to follow us, it is that we are doing a good job and I think the team and me are proud of the job we’ve done this year.

“I think it is a little bit a part of the game. If one day I have the possibility to do it [follow Marquez], I will do it also. I think it is good for both riders.”

Additional reporting by Andrew van Leeuwen

Next article
Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

Previous article

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

Next article

Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up

Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now , Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

2
MotoGP

Marquez: Lorenzo didn't deserve final season like this

3
Formula E

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio

4
Formula 1

Ocon to join Renault for post-Abu Dhabi GP test

5
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.