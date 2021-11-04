Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Martin has to "face the fear" of Portimao MotoGP return after crash Next / Quartararo shuns number one plate for MotoGP title defence
MotoGP / Algarve GP News

Dovizioso "not instinctive" on Yamaha MotoGP bike yet

By:

Petronas SRT’s Andrea Dovizioso admits he’s “not instinctive” still on the Yamaha MotoGP bike as he continues his preparations for his full-time return in 2022.

The 15-time MotoGP race winner took over Franco Morbidelli's 2019-spec SRT M1 from the San Marino Grand Prix after the latter's promotion to the factory Yamaha team, with Dovizioso remaining with the soon-to-be-rebranded RNF squad on a factory M1 in 2022.

Having spent much of 2021 serving a sabbatical and last riding a Yamaha in 2012 before an eight-year stint with Ducati, Dovizioso has struggled to get to grips with the SRT M1.

He felt he made a significant step during the Austin weekend, where he finished 13th, but struggled to ride naturally in last week's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano – though once again finished 13th courtesy of high attrition.

Speaking ahead of the Algarve GP this weekend, Dovizioso says he's struggling in certain areas specific to the 2019 M1 but in general is "not riding good enough".

"I don't feel good on the bike, but I think the improvement I did in Austin after Misano was nice and I think normal," he said when asked by Motorsport.com on Thursday how he would rate his adaptation process so far.

"But what happened in Misano two, I can't be happy, but I rode just in the dry in the race.

"In a situation like mine compared to the competitors, I still am not instinctive on the bike.

"So, I don't know if it's normal what happened in Misano two because we just rode on the dry straight in the race.

"But I think it's a mix of a few things, because there is something on the bike, on this 2019 bike, that doesn't work that good.

"And so, in that area I'm losing. In the other areas, still I'm not riding good enough.

"So, these two weeks created this situation and MotoGP now is crazy, everybody is fast and if you are in my situation it's not that easy to be in the middle of the group.

"But overall, in any case I'm gaining experience, and everything is good, everything is important and it's nice to have the opportunity to ride the new bike at the end of the season."

Andrea Dovizioso, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Andrea Dovizioso, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked if to specify where he's losing the most, Dovizioso added: "For sure on the acceleration I'm losing.

"I'm not that good on exit because I'm trying to accelerate but there isn't the grip where I want, so I'm not that smooth.

"And also on the braking, compared to the new Yamaha, I'm losing. I think the new Yamaha is able to reduce the speed in a better way.

"So, we are working on small details and if you already know this, this and this there, there and there, you lose at the end of the lap – especially in my situation where still I[m not using the bike in the best way – it's still a bit difficult."

shares
comments
Martin has to "face the fear" of Portimao MotoGP return after crash
Previous article

Martin has to "face the fear" of Portimao MotoGP return after crash
Next article

Quartararo shuns number one plate for MotoGP title defence

Quartararo shuns number one plate for MotoGP title defence
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest” Algarve GP
MotoGP

Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Marquez's Algarve result "really important" after "shit" season Algarve GP
MotoGP

Marquez's Algarve result "really important" after "shit" season

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Andrea Dovizioso More from
Andrea Dovizioso
Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha San Marino GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice San Marino GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Latest news

Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

Marquez's Algarve result "really important" after "shit" season
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez's Algarve result "really important" after "shit" season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
21 h
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.