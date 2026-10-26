MotoGP Australian GP
Ducati: Aprilia got “unlucky” in Australian GP, can win every race from now
Ducati believes Aprilia can win every remaining race this season after suffering a run of bad luck at Phillip Island last weekend
Rachit Thukral
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 2:45 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Ducati believes Aprilia got “unlucky” with weather changes over the Australian Grand Prix weekend, citing the RS-GP’s superior pace in dry conditions.
Aprilia was expected to dominate proceedings at Phillip Island after Marco Bezzecchi led a 1-2-4-5 result for the Noale-based manufacturer in Friday Practice. But Saturday’s running didn’t quite go as it had expected, with Ducati’s Marc Marquez claiming pole position in a wet qualifying before leading a podium lockout for Borgo Panigale in a dry-weather sprint.
However, Ducati Team manager Davide Tardozzi believes the sprint results weren’t representative of the true pecking order, saying Jorge Martin’s speed before his crash and Marco Bezzecchi’s charge from ninth to fourth showed Aprilia still had a faster bike.
“I think that they've been unlucky because it's obvious that in dry conditions Bezzecchi was very competitive. He came up from the fourth row to the fourth position,” Tardozzi explained.
“Martin made a mistake, but he was very, very competitive. I do not know if Marc was able to beat him at the end of the race or not. I think that it was head-to-head until the end, but unfortunately, he made a mistake.”
Marquez and Martin engaged in one of the best duels of the season in the Phillip Island sprint, with the pair trading position several times as they fought for victory and the championship lead simultaneously.
Martin made several mistakes during the fight and eventually crashed out on lap 8, suffering an unfortunate fracture to his arm in the process.
CT scans on Saturday confirmed that the fracture to his radius was non-displaced, meaning he doesn’t require immediate surgery and can attempt to race in Malaysia this week.
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Tardozzi backed the former Pramac Ducati rider to fight back strongly following his injury.
“I”m happy to hear that he will be in Sepang. That means that the injury is not so bad,” he said.
“We know Martin very well. He's a hero, he's a fast rider, so he will try hard to give us a hard life.”
With Sunday’s full-distance race cancelled, Marquez now enjoys a 10-point lead in the championship over Martin, with Bezzecchi 50 points adrift in third place.
Just four rounds are yet to run this season, assuming the Qatar Grand Prix on 8 November goes ahead as planned.
While the events of last weekend have strengthened Marquez’s bid for a 10th world title - and second in as many seasons - Ducati insists the championship is still far from decided.
Asked whether he sees Martin or Bezzecchi as the bigger threat in the title run-in, Tardozzi said: “It depends on the Jorge situation.
“I have huge respect for Marco. I think that 50 points is nothing. I think that Marco has the potential to win every race; every race from now till the end. So, I think that the 50 points [deficit] for Marco is good for us, but not bad.
“On Jorge's side, it's obvious that his injury will make the difference in a positive or negative [way] - if he will be very competitive. That means not to win because I don't think that he will be able to win in Sepang.
“For sure, it's something that will tell us his competitiveness in Sepang and Qatar. That's the difference.”
Read Also:
MotoGPFrancesco Bagnaia: MotoGP riders not consulted over Australian GP cancellation
MotoGPWhy MotoGP didn’t move Australian GP to Saturday despite bad weather forecast
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Inside Jorge Martin’s recovery plan to get fit for Sepang MotoGP
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rachit Thukral
Toyota’s new GR GT3 to make early debut in Japan next month
Super GT
Super GT 7 h
Toyota’s new GR GT3 to make early debut in Japan next month
Dakar Rally moves 2027 event out of Saudi Arabia; new location to be announced
Dakar
Dakar
Dakar Rally moves 2027 event out of Saudi Arabia; new location to be announced
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Inside Jorge Martin’s recovery plan to get fit for Sepang MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
4 h
Inside Jorge Martin’s recovery plan to get fit for Sepang MotoGP
Aprilia unsure whether Australian GP cancellation good or bad for the team
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
Aprilia unsure whether Australian GP cancellation good or bad for the team
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
MotoGP
British GP
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
Latest news
Ducati: Aprilia got “unlucky” in Australian GP, can win every race from now
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
6 min
Ducati: Aprilia got “unlucky” in Australian GP, can win every race from now
Why Monza win from 19th still isn't the best of Kimi Antonelli's dominant F1 2026 season
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
1 h
Why Monza win from 19th still isn't the best of Kimi Antonelli's dominant F1 2026 season
What happened to Austin Hill at the end of Talladega NASCAR Cup race?
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
1 h
What happened to Austin Hill at the end of Talladega NASCAR Cup race?
Sesks tight-lipped on WRC future after ERC season finale triumph
WRC
WRC WRC 2 h
Sesks tight-lipped on WRC future after ERC season finale triumph
Feature
Discover prime content
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
MotoGP
Japanese GP
By Rachit Thukral
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama
MotoGP
Japanese GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe