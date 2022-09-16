Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Honda’s latest MotoGP tech update is its biggest philosophical change Next / MotoGP 2023 grid complete as Fernandez joins Tech 3
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Ducati finalises MotoGP bike distribution for 2023

Ducati has finalised how it will distribute its MotoGP bikes for the 2023 season across its four teams, Motorsport.com has learned.

Germán Garcia Casanova
By:
Ducati finalises MotoGP bike distribution for 2023

The Italian manufacturer dominates the current MotoGP grid as it fields eight bikes across its factory squad, Pramac Racing, Gresini Racing and the VR46 Racing team.

This marks the first time since 2016 that Ducati has had such control over the grid.

Currently, there are three specification of bikes on the 2022 grid from Ducati.

The factory duo of Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller run a 2022 bike with a hybrid 2021/22 engine, after the former elected to ditch the full 2022-spec motor ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix back in March.

At Pramac, Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini run fill 2022 prototypes, while Gresini’s Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio have 2021-spec machinery.

At Valentino Rossi’s team, Luca Marini has a 2022-spec bike while Marco Bezzecchi is using the 2021 version.

Ahead of this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix, Bezzecchi, Marini and Di Giannantonio said they had no idea what version of Ducati they would be racing next year.

But a meeting held on Thursday night between Ducati and the heads of Gresini and VR46 led to the finalising of what machinery they will run in 2023.

At the factory squad, Bagnaia and teammate Bastianini will race the full 2023-spec bike, as will Pramac duo Martin and Zarco.

At Gresini, both Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez will have a 2022-spec bike, as will both Marini and Bezzecchi at VR46.

Ducati has enjoyed a dominant start to the second half of the 2022 season, with Bagnaia in the midst of an unbroken streak of four-successive victories.

This has put him right into title contention, having come from being 91 points adrift after a fourth DNF of the year in Germany, to just 30 points behind standings leader Fabio Quartararo with just six races left to run.

Ducati can wrap up the constructors’ championship this weekend at Aragon for the third season in a row if it can outscore Yamaha by 15 points having scored nine wins between Bagnaia and Bastianini to Yamaha’s three with Quartararo.

shares
comments
Why Honda’s latest MotoGP tech update is its biggest philosophical change
Previous article

Why Honda’s latest MotoGP tech update is its biggest philosophical change
Next article

MotoGP 2023 grid complete as Fernandez joins Tech 3

MotoGP 2023 grid complete as Fernandez joins Tech 3
Germán Garcia Casanova More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
Oliveira says KTM has “offered” Tech 3 demotion for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP

Oliveira says KTM has “offered” Tech 3 demotion for MotoGP 2023

Leopard Racing interested in replacing Suzuki in MotoGP
MotoGP

Leopard Racing interested in replacing Suzuki in MotoGP

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Argentinian GP Prime
MotoGP

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Latest news

Crutchlow “never done a lap where I’m comfortable” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow “never done a lap where I’m comfortable” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow admits he has “never done a lap where I’m comfortable” on the M1 after ending his Aragon Grand Prix practice comeback 19th.

Marquez "will suffer" in Aragon MotoGP race after his Friday practice return
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "will suffer" in Aragon MotoGP race after his Friday practice return

Marc Marquez admits he "will suffer" in Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix as he will not do any long running prior to his MotoGP race return to preserve his physical condition.

Aragon MotoGP: Martin leads FP2 by 0.074s from Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Martin leads FP2 by 0.074s from Quartararo

Pramac's Jorge Martin led Fabio Quartararo by 0.074 seconds in a tight second practice for the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez was eighth.

MotoGP 2023 grid complete as Fernandez joins Tech 3
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP 2023 grid complete as Fernandez joins Tech 3

The 2023 MotoGP grid is now complete as KTM has announced that Moto2 frontrunner Augusto Fernandez will join Tech 3 alongside Pol Espargaro next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.