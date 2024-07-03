Ducati hints at reduced factory bike presence on 2025 MotoGP grid

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says it is aiming to field only three factory GP25 MotoGP bikes in 2025, reducing its works machinery from four units.

The Italian manufacturer currently fields eight motorcycles on the MotoGP grid, with four of them the latest factory specification while the remaining machines are last year’s specification.

This was also the case in 2023, while the year before Ducati fielded five factory bikes in its stable of eight machines.

But with Pramac signing on to become Yamaha’s satellite squad next year, Ducati will drop down to fielding six bikes in 2025, with Dall’Igna revealing to Sky Italy that it set to only have three GP25s available.

“We want to make three official bikes and three bikes from the previous year,” Dall’Igna said.

“I think it's the best and it's our goal.

“We are not ready to make any announcements yet, but they will be coming soon.

“We have certainly managed to deploy eight bikes on the track without harming anyone but doing a great job.”

Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It is thought Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Racing team will get the factory support Pramac is relinquishing for 2025, with Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer – who is contracted directly to Ducati – linked to a seat with the squad.

“He will end up in one of the two satellite teams,” Dall’Igna said on the matter, referring to VR46 and Gresini.

“You will soon know everything.”

Dall’Igna also highlighted Ducati’s desire to retain one-time grand prix winner Fabio Di Giannantonio for 2025.

Di Giannantonio was offered a career lifeline by VR46 after Marc Marquez took his place at Gresini, and has been strong on the GP23 this year.

Currently, he is eighth in the standings after inheriting fourth in the Dutch GP and is 45 points clear of VR46 team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who will ride for Aprilia in 2025.

"Diggia is a great rider, he won with Ducati and is having a great season,” he said.

“Together with Marc he is the one who best interprets the GP23 and our goal is for him to continue with us, although it will be difficult.”