Subscribe
Previous / How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda
MotoGP News

Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro

Aleix Espargaro believes the Ducati package "in general" is not better than the current Aprilia MotoGP bike, despite the former's dominance at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Megan White
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Ducati locked out the podium in both races at Misano, with Pramac's Jorge Martin victorious in both as he led a Ducati 1-2-3 in qualifying also.

This was in contrast to the Catalan GP the week before, in which Aprilia won both races with Aleix Espargaro in dominant fashion and got two RS-GPs on the podium on Saturday and Sunday.

Having struggled to 12th in the grand prix after a bad start, Espargaro felt the nature of Misano contributed to Aprilia's gulf to Ducati and "in general" the RS-GP is better.

Asked if the Ducati was the best bike on the grid currently after Misano, Espargaro said: "Here yes, in general, no.

"I mean, when there is not a lot of front grip and we can release the front brake [early]… for example [in the grand prix] in corner 13 I was a lot faster than the guys in front of me, but it's just one corner on this track where I can release the front brakes unfortunately.

"So, in this type of track, Ducati and KTM are better than Aprilia. In a track where you can release the front brake, carry corner speed, accelerate slowly, Aprilia is better."

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro could make no progress on his RS-GP after tumbling down the order in the grand prix.

And while he would join Marc Marquez in lamenting MotoGP's current ruleset in making racing at tight tracks "impossible", Espargaro conceded that Aprilia needs to improve its engine to find more torque to be able to stand a better chance at overtaking.

"We need to improve our engine, because on the stop-and-go tracks like this one [Misano], with a lot of grip, we need more torque," he explained.

"I did not overtake nobody during the whole race and it's a shame.

"We were like a train from P5 to P13, 14; we were within four seconds and I couldn't overtake nobody."

Espargaro currently sits fifth in the standings, albeit 123 points down on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Read Also:
shares
comments

How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

MotoGP
Misano September Testing

Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid MotoGP woes

Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid MotoGP woes

MotoGP
Misano September Testing

Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid MotoGP woes Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid MotoGP woes

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence

Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence

Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

MGP MotoGP
Misano September Testing

Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

IMSA Indianapolis: Porsche leads Acura in opening practice

IMSA Indianapolis: Porsche leads Acura in opening practice

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Porsche leads Acura in opening practice IMSA Indianapolis: Porsche leads Acura in opening practice

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe