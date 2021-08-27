Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP / British GP News

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

By:

Jack Miller says MotoGP’s return to Silverstone in 2021 for the British Grand Prix has highlighted the “big step” Ducati has made with its bike in terms of development.

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

MotoGP’s last visit to Silverstone was in 2019, with the 2020 British GP scrubbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top Ducati in the last British GP was Danilo Petrucci in seventh, some 19.6 seconds off race-winner Alex Rins on the Suzuki. Miller ended Friday’s running at Silverstone second overall, albeit 0.512s off a dominant Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha.

The Australian says the flowing nature of the Silverstone circuit has shown just how far development of the Ducati has come since 2019.

“First of all it was good to be back out on the Silverstone track,” Miller said. “It’s a proper old-school race track, so a lot of different style of corners.

“The track’s in good condition. Really cool to sort of compare my feelings I remember from 2019 to 2021 and how much the bike has developed over that time, over that period, and the positives of the bike – how much, especially in the first sector, through the sequences of left/rights, it’s a big step there.

“It was one of the moments where you reflect on how the bike’s going and how much headway we’ve made with this bike. It was a really good day, I felt comfortable from the get-go.”

Read Also:

When asked if the bike was now less physical to ride at Silverstone, Miller said this was “the main thing” of the 2021 Ducati – which in turn has allowed him to have much better race pace.

“Your timing is much easier to get right in that first sequence, but also the physicality of the actual change of directions, the bike is doing it much easier,” he added. “You’re not having to force it so much, put so much input into the handlebars to achieve the same result.

“So, sure, it’s definitely better and it makes me excited to head to places like Texas. Also maintaining the tyres because you don’t have to keep the lean angle so much, but also on the race pace.

“It’s a lot easier to be more precise, you’re able to get your timing correct pretty much every lap.”

shares
comments
Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Previous article

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

5 h
2
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

9 h
3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

5 h
4
General

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?

5
Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage

Latest news
Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

58m
Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

1 h
Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash
MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

2 h
Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

2 h
British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

5 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed 00:40
MotoGP
11 h

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test 00:46
MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda 00:58
MotoGP
Aug 24, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda

More from
Lewis Duncan
Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair' British GP
MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
Miller: Ducati’s 2021 MotoGP line-up change proven right
MotoGP

Miller: Ducati’s 2021 MotoGP line-up change proven right

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would be punished Catalan GP
MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would be punished

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022

Zarco: VR46 won't destroy Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship
MotoGP

Zarco: VR46 won't destroy Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Trending Today

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?
General General

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP MotoGP

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.