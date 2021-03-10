MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider
MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

By:

Ducati’s Jack Miller set an outright lap record at Losail as he topped the opening day of the second Qatar MotoGP pre-season test ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

Generally the last to hit the track in the opening test, Suzuki were among the first out on Wednesday afternoon, with Alex Rins topping the opening hour with a 1m55.791s.

By the end of hour two, Aleix Espargaro had guided his Aprilia to top spot with a 1m55.049s, with his Honda-mounted brother Pol just 0.016s adrift in second. First test pacesetter Fabio Quartararo continued his evaluation of Yamaha’s 2021 chassis and went fastest of all at the end of the third hour with a 1m54.588s, before Honda’s Espargaro dropped the pace to a 1m54.272s to see out hour four.

Espargaro – who admitted last weekend not knowing the limits of the RC213V was proving “stressful” – was soon shuffled back to second by Ducati’s Miller. The Australian continued to run with Ducati’s new aerodynamic fairing, which is thought to be an attempt at a ground effect device, as well as various other updates.

With just under three hours to go, Miller set the best lap of testing so far with a 1m53.826s, which would go untouched well into the final hour – though three both Espargaro brothers and Pramac’s Johann Zarco were able to join him in the 1m53s.

Read Also:

Miller lit up the timing screens in the final 15 minutes of the session and produced an outright lap record of 1m53.183s to see out the session fastest. Quartararo remained second, 0.080s behind Miller, while his Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales completed the top three with a 1m53.510s as he tried the 2021 M1 chassis on a busy Wednesday in which he completed 77 laps – though did have a crash.

Zarco was fourth as he continues to progress the GP21 at Pramac, with Pol Espargaro rounding out the top five ahead of his brother Aleix on the Aprilia.

Reigning world champion Joan Mir tested Suzuki’s 2022 engine on Wednesday, but didn’t try the 2021 GSX-RR chassis despite feeling it lacked in the braking area last weekend compared to the 2020 frame. Mir was seventh, 0.895s off the pace, with team-mate Rins eighth, Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia ninth and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami – who suffered a crash at Turn 1 – completing the top 10.

KTM had another low-key day with its RC16, Miguel Oliveira the Austrian marque’s top runner in 12th – 1.3s off the pace. Teammate Brad Binder has had a bit of a bruising test so far, crashing again on Wednesday -having fallen twice on Sunday – and ended the day in 20th behind Pramac rookie Jorge Martin.

Oliveira was flanked by Petronas SRT duo Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi, who tested a new aerodynamic fairing, while Avintia’s Enea Bastianini was top rookie in 14th.

Bastianini headed LCR’s Alex Marquez, who registered his fourth crash of the test, while HRC tester Stefan Bradl’s day ended after just 15 laps when he crashed while testing a new aero fairing and suffered some neck pain.

Top 10 testing times

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
43 Jack Miller Ducati 1'53.183   51
20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'53.263 0.080 62
12 Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'53.510 0.327 77
5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'53.899 0.716 65
44 Pol Espargaró Honda 1'53.899 0.716 53
41 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'53.971 0.788 31
36 Joan Mir Suzuki 1'54.078 0.895 57
42 Alex Rins Suzuki 1'54.143 0.960 63
63 F.Bagnaia Ducati 1'54.236 1.053 51
10  30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'54.262 1.079 5
shares
comments

Related video

Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider

Previous article

Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

28min
2
Formula E

Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location

1h
3
Formula 1

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

34min
4
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals SF21 car with green Mission Winnow branding

4h
5
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

1h
Latest news
Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

28m
Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider
MotoGP

Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider

6h
Bastianini gives his verdict after first Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP

Bastianini gives his verdict after first Qatar MotoGP test

23h
Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021
MotoGP

Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021

Mar 9, 2021
Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"
MotoGP

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

Mar 9, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider

Bastianini gives his verdict after first Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP / News

Bastianini gives his verdict after first Qatar MotoGP test

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021

Trending Today

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Neom in frame to replace Diriyah as Saudi Formula E location

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

Ferrari reveals SF21 car with green Mission Winnow branding
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals SF21 car with green Mission Winnow branding

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Latest news

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider

Bastianini gives his verdict after first Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Bastianini gives his verdict after first Qatar MotoGP test

Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Aprilia "deserves to fight" with MotoGP's best in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.