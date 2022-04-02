Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Miller hit with grid penalty after Quartararo Q2 incident

Jack Miller has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Fabio Quartararo in MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix qualifying, an incident the Yamaha rider said was “not fair”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Miller hit with grid penalty after Quartararo Q2 incident

In the closing stages of the second qualifying segment on a revised Saturday at Termas de Rio Honda following freight delays, Quartararo was on a flying lap when he came across Ducati’s Miller on the run into the Turn 7 right-handed hairpin.

Miller was cruising on the racing line and ended up on the optimal braking point to enter the corner, forcing a frustrated Quartararo to give up the lap.

Quartararo went on to qualify sixth and feels the moment cost him a better result.

“To be honest, in this track if you don’t make the lap in the first lap you lose already, because Turn 6 is a corner where you are basically spinning,” Quartararo explained. “As soon as you are on the left [of the tyre] you are spinning and you have more drive.

“Basically, he was not really on the line but in this type of corner when you arrive in fourth gear really fast and you have someone not in the middle but basically the racing line, it’s disturbing. So, for me it’s not fair to be on the racing line like that.

“That’s it, I did my best, we know where we lose a bit but I think I’ve never braked that late and hard at Turn 5 in my life.

“I did my best and second row is maybe not the best we could get, but it is what it is and I think we are in a good position for the race considering that we have a pace that is not the best but is not bad.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Following a moment of slight contact during the Indonesian GP, Miller was critical of Quartararo’s riding style.

Miller revealed in his debrief having qualified 11th that he will receive a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s 25-laps race – dropping him 14th.

Miller – whose Q2 session was also blighted by a crash early on at Turn 1 – said of the incident: “I’ve just been told now that I have penalty, a three-place grid penalty.

“I don’t know what they want from me. I swapped bike, I swapped leathers to get comfortable on both. I don’t understand. But anyway, it’s not like I was intentionally trying to get in somebody’s way. Whatever.”

Miller’s penalty will promote KTM’s Brad Binder, championship leader Enea Bastianini and Miller’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia up a spot.

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
2022 Argentina MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

2022 Argentina MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Lewis Duncan
Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face" Portugal GP
MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
5 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
