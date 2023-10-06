Subscribe
Previous / Why Marquez's departure is the least of Honda's MotoGP problems
MotoGP News

Ducati MotoGP boss Dall’Igna confirms Honda approach for 2024

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has confirmed that Honda did approach him about joining it in MotoGP next season, as it hoped to convince Marc Marquez to stay put.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Matteo Nugnes
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager

On Wednesday, Honda announced that it would be parting ways with Marquez at the end of the current season, one year earlier than his contract expiration date.

Though yet to be officially confirmed, Marquez will move to Gresini next season to ride – in principle – a year-old Ducati bike.

Dall’Igna, who has transformed Ducati from a struggling midfielder to MotoGP’s conqueror over the last 10 years, was thought to be a target for Honda’s recruitment drive for 2024 in order to convince Marquez to stay.

He confirmed as such to Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview, but felt leaving Ducati was not “logical”.

“As is probably normal, some thinking has been done,” Dall’Igna said on Honda approaching him for 2024.

“I am fine in Ducati. I have struggled so much to get to a situation where Ducati is considered a model, to leave now perhaps would not have been logical.

“Then, it is true that what I had to do here I did, it could have been a challenge won and archived and Honda is an equally interesting and important challenge.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Honda

Dall’Igna threw his support behind the idea of Marquez joining one of its teams next year at the recent Japanese Grand Prix, but insists this decision has had nothing to do with the factory.

“The operation is all thanks to Gresini, they are the ones who took him, not Ducati,” he added.

“With Marc I talked about many things, but I want to reiterate one thing: it's not my idea.

“It's a team that decided to make a deal with a rider. Clearly then I am happy to see on my bikes riders who are going fast.”

Marquez will slot into a stable of riders already fighting for championships, with the top three in the standings – Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi – all on Ducatis.

Dall’Igna concedes the potential for its ecosystem to be destabilised is a concern, but believes Ducati is well equipped to manage this.

“This is a concern, one of the challenges to be faced,” he said of the amount of top riders Ducati will field in 2024.

“We will have to be good at managing strong riders, with strong characters.

“Beyond Marc, even now there is a concentration of important champions. One more unwieldy one may come along, but it's a job we know how to do.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Why Marquez's departure is the least of Honda's MotoGP problems
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024

Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024

MotoGP

Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024 Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024

Espargaro moved aside for Acosta’s MotoGP arrival at Tech3 in 2024

Espargaro moved aside for Acosta’s MotoGP arrival at Tech3 in 2024

MotoGP

Espargaro moved aside for Acosta’s MotoGP arrival at Tech3 in 2024 Espargaro moved aside for Acosta’s MotoGP arrival at Tech3 in 2024

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki/Russell lead at half distance

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki/Russell lead at half distance

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki/Russell lead at half distance Bathurst 1000: Kostecki/Russell lead at half distance

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Charlotte Roval

Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting

FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe