Ducati "in no hurry" to re-sign Bagnaia beyond MotoGP 2024
The factory Ducati team says it is discussing with MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia’s management over a new deal but is “in no hurry” to sign.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Italian snapped a 15-year title drought for Ducati in 2022 when he beat Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo to the championship, marking the Italian brand’s first since 2007.
Bagnaia then successfully defended his crown in 2023, fending off Ducati rival Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing in a showdown at the final round of the season.
With his contract up for renewal at the end of the season, Bagnaia is a major piece of the 2025 rider market – though a move away from Ducati is unlikely.
Speaking to motogp.com after pre-season testing – in which Bagnaia was dominant on the 2024 Ducati – team manager Davide Tardozzi offered an update on contract negotiations with the world champion.
“We are discussing the latest details with his manager,” Tardozzi said.
“We are in no hurry. Pecco is already focused on the 2024 championship and seeing how the first race in Losail goes. But we are trying to finalise things as soon as possible. There is no deadline.
Davide Tardozzi, Team manager Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“Both parties want to stay together, Pecco wants to stay at Ducati and we also want him to stay with us. So, I think it’s a matter of time. We will try to do it as soon as possible but, again, without rushing.”
Only four riders coming into the 2024 season are contracted beyond the year: Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta at KTM, and Johann Zarco and Luca Marini with Honda.
Ducati has a stacked roster of riders who will be gunning for a factory team seat in 2025, including Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and new Gresini signing Marc Marquez.
Had Martin won the championship in 2023, he would have automatically earned a promotion to the factory Ducati team.
Bastianini – who was signed to the works team over Martin for 2023 – remains for 2024, and appears to have found his form again in pre-season testing after an injury-hit campaign last year.
Bagnaia will begin his second title defence on 10 March in Qatar.
