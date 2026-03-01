Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Michelin reveals what caused Marc Marquez’s dramatic Thai GP tyre puncture

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Michelin reveals what caused Marc Marquez’s dramatic Thai GP tyre puncture

The non-championship F1 champions

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
The non-championship F1 champions

Marc Marquez on Thai GP puncture: 'It was like I hit a big rock'

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marc Marquez on Thai GP puncture: 'It was like I hit a big rock'

Ducati's four-year MotoGP podium streak ends in nightmare Thai GP

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Ducati's four-year MotoGP podium streak ends in nightmare Thai GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Marco Bezzecchi rebounds to win, tyre drama for Marc Marquez

MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP Thailand GP: Marco Bezzecchi rebounds to win, tyre drama for Marc Marquez

Formula 1 will be harder to follow for fans in 2026 – Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1 will be harder to follow for fans in 2026 – Max Verstappen

Dale Coyne relishes 'extraordinary' double Fast 6 appearance in St. Pete

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Dale Coyne relishes 'extraordinary' double Fast 6 appearance in St. Pete

Connor Zilisch criticizes rookie Corey Day after getting wrecked at COTA

NASCAR O'Reilly
Circuit of the Americas
Connor Zilisch criticizes rookie Corey Day after getting wrecked at COTA
MotoGP Thailand GP

Ducati's four-year MotoGP podium streak ends in nightmare Thai GP

A terrible day for Ducati at Buriram brought an end to one of MotoGP's most impressive streaks

Richard Asher
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

The era of Ducati domination in MotoGP looks under fire more than ever after the Borgo Panigale manufacturer's run of podiums finally came to an end at the Thai Grand Prix on Sunday.

Marco Bezzecchi's victory for Aprilia, ahead of Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia), meant there was no Ducati on the rostrum for the first time since the 2021 British Grand Prix.

Read Also:

After Marc Marquez picked up a puncture whilst running fourth, Ducati's best finisher at Buriram was Fabio di Giannantonio, who took sixth place for VR46.

That 2021 race at Silverstone had three different manufacturers on the podium, with Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Aleix Espargaro representing Yamaha, Suzuki and Aprilia respectively.

Few could have imagined that day that it would be well over four years before the next podium without a Ducati rider on at least one of the steps. Ducati won the next four riders' championships thanks to Pecco Bagnaia (2022 & 2023), Jorge Martin (2024) and Marc Marquez (2025).

Numerous sweeps underlined Ducati's dominance during this period. In Australia in 2024, Marquez led a six-bike train of Ducatis across the line at Phillip Island. Marquez also headed a five-Ducati sweep in Argentina in 2025 - but such peaks have not been repeated since.

The podium finishers at Silverstone in 2021 - not a Ducati rider in sight

The podium finishers at Silverstone in 2021 - not a Ducati rider in sight

Photo by: Dorna

Ducati had its last four-bike lockout at Mugello last season, and its most recent podium sweep came in Germany last year. Continuing its run of podiums was looking ever more tenuous as the competition – particularly Italian rival Aprilia – began to pose a serious threat.

The run almost came to an end at last year's Valencia finale, but Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) kept it alive by moving into third place with just two laps to go.

While Ducati has much to think about following its disappointing weekend in Thailand, Aprilia has extra cause to celebrate as Bezzecchi's win represented the third in a row for the Noale manufacturer. The Italian began that run with his victories in Portugal and Valencia at the back end of last season.

Photos from Thailand GP - Sunday

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Monster Energy Grid Girls

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Nadia Padovani, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Race start

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Start action

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team tyre detail

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Race winner Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Sunday, in photos
MotoGP
57

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Thailand GP: Marco Bezzecchi rebounds to win, tyre drama for Marc Marquez
Next article Marc Marquez on Thai GP puncture: 'It was like I hit a big rock'

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher

Marc Marquez on Thai GP puncture: 'It was like I hit a big rock'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marc Marquez on Thai GP puncture: 'It was like I hit a big rock'

Marc Marquez hits out at timing of controversial Thai GP sprint penalty

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marc Marquez hits out at timing of controversial Thai GP sprint penalty

Pedro Acosta "didn't expect" sprint penalty for Marc Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Pedro Acosta "didn't expect" sprint penalty for Marc Marquez

Latest news

Michelin reveals what caused Marc Marquez’s dramatic Thai GP tyre puncture

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Michelin reveals what caused Marc Marquez’s dramatic Thai GP tyre puncture

The non-championship F1 champions

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
The non-championship F1 champions