MotoGP Valencia GP
Ducati reacts to Marc Marquez retirement: "It was quite a shock"
Davide Tardozzi and Gigi Dall'Igna give their first comments on Friday morning's bombshell
Richard Asher Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 5:33 PM
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Davide Tardozzi
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
When Marc Marquez brought the motorsport world to a standstill with his shock retirement announcement on Friday morning, senior figures at Ducati knew what was coming. But his employers did not have much more warning than the casual fans watching the television broadcast.
The first of Marc's Ducati bosses to learn of his retirement was general manager and technical supremo Gigi Dall'Igna - but he was only informed on Thursday evening. Team manager Davide Tardozzi then received the news from Dall'Igna.
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Marquez had signed a contract to continue for another two seasons with Ducati, which must now find a replacement factory rider from a limited pool of options. Ideally, that deal would be sealed before the first '2027' test on Tuesday next week.
"It was quite a shock," said Tardozzi on the MotoGP world feed. "It's a shame because I know that it's a shame in November having this news, but in the end, we must understand that this is the best decision for him."
Tardozzi added that he had been aware of Marc's double vision issues, which the rider had not mentioned to the wider world until today.
"Yeah, we knew about his problem because he was always open on that side with us. And that's why we know that it's the right decision."
Meanwhile, Dall'Igna shared his thoughts with broadcaster DAZN, saying Marquez's retirement would be a loss for all concerned.
"It will certainly be difficult to watch MotoGP without Marc, but Marc is also missing out on a great deal," said Dall'Igna. “Because it was him who decided to step away whilst still wanting more – not because he wanted to, but because he was beginning to feel the weight of everything that had happened to him.
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati general manager
Photo by: Getty Images South America
“We must respect the rider’s decision. He is the greatest champion there is. This weekend is the perfect time to dedicate to him."
On that note, Dall'Igna said he was not planning to worry about Marquez's replacement until after the send-off weekend is over.
“It’s true that we now have to consider another rider, but we have a little time to think it over. It makes no difference whether we think about it today or on Monday. I’d rather think about it on Monday, and focus on Marc for now.”
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