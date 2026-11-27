MotoGP Valencia GP

Ducati reacts to Marc Marquez retirement: "It was quite a shock"

Davide Tardozzi and Gigi Dall'Igna give their first comments on Friday morning's bombshell

Richard Asher Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 5:33 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Davide Tardozzi

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

When Marc Marquez brought the motorsport world to a standstill with his shock retirement announcement on Friday morning, senior figures at Ducati knew what was coming. But his employers did not have much more warning than the casual fans watching the television broadcast.

The first of Marc's Ducati bosses to learn of his retirement was general manager and technical supremo Gigi Dall'Igna - but he was only informed on Thursday evening. Team manager Davide Tardozzi then received the news from Dall'Igna.

Read Also:

Marquez had signed a contract to continue for another two seasons with Ducati, which must now find a replacement factory rider from a limited pool of options. Ideally, that deal would be sealed before the first '2027' test on Tuesday next week.

"It was quite a shock," said Tardozzi on the MotoGP world feed. "It's a shame because I know that it's a shame in November having this news, but in the end, we must understand that this is the best decision for him."

Tardozzi added that he had been aware of Marc's double vision issues, which the rider had not mentioned to the wider world until today.

"Yeah, we knew about his problem because he was always open on that side with us. And that's why we know that it's the right decision."

Meanwhile, Dall'Igna shared his thoughts with broadcaster DAZN, saying Marquez's retirement would be a loss for all concerned.

"It will certainly be difficult to watch MotoGP without Marc, but Marc is also missing out on a great deal," said Dall'Igna. “Because it was him who decided to step away whilst still wanting more – not because he wanted to, but because he was beginning to feel the weight of everything that had happened to him.

Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati general manager

Photo by: Getty Images South America

“We must respect the rider’s decision. He is the greatest champion there is. This weekend is the perfect time to dedicate to him."

On that note, Dall'Igna said he was not planning to worry about Marquez's replacement until after the send-off weekend is over.

“It’s true that we now have to consider another rider, but we have a little time to think it over. It makes no difference whether we think about it today or on Monday. I’d rather think about it on Monday, and focus on Marc for now.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Richard Asher





Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



55 min



Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement





MotoGP Valencia GP: Marc Marquez ends first day of final MotoGP weekend in style



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



2 h



MotoGP Valencia GP: Marc Marquez ends first day of final MotoGP weekend in style





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies

More from

Marc Marquez





Who will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



4 h



Who will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?





A retirement in true Marc Marquez style



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



4 h



A retirement in true Marc Marquez style





Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?

Latest news





Ducati reacts to Marc Marquez retirement: "It was quite a shock"



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



1 min



Ducati reacts to Marc Marquez retirement: "It was quite a shock"





FIA confirms F1 engine freeze and imposes testing restrictions ahead of V8 return



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



19 min



FIA confirms F1 engine freeze and imposes testing restrictions ahead of V8 return





Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



55 min



Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement





LIVE: F1 Qatar GP updates - Mercedes showing might again before red flag



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



1 h



LIVE: F1 Qatar GP updates - Mercedes showing might again before red flag

Feature

Discover prime content





Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Rachit Thukral



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe