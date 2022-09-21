Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP signs agreement to race in India for seven years
MotoGP News

Ducati: MotoGP ride height device ban a ‘bad display of fairness’

Ducati’s technical director David Barana says the ban on front ride height devices in MotoGP for 2023 was “not a very nice display of fairness” from its rivals.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Translated by:
Filip Cleeren
Ducati: MotoGP ride height device ban a ‘bad display of fairness’

Ride height devices made their way onto the MotoGP grid in 2018 when Ducati introduced a rear holeshot device onto Jack Miller’s Pramac Ducati to help with starts.

This developed the following year into a device that could squat the rear of the Ducati during a lap, before it further evolved this into a front ride height device that could be used in much the same way.

The continued development of ride height devices led to safety fears amongst teams and riders, with MotoGP electing to ban the front ride height adjusters for the 2023 season.

It was a decision at the time that upset Ducati, with Barana telling the media during the Aragon Grand Prix that the marque is still angered by the decision – which it sees as its rivals simply calling to ban something it couldn’t develop correctly.

“I don’t like to talk much about this topic because of what happened with these devices,” Barana said when asked about the ride height device ban for 2023.

“We have been the first to introduce the first system for the start, for the launch procedure. The others followed.

“We developed the second step of the system, that it was a dynamic system that allowed you to lower the bike during bike operation.

“And the others followed. Next step was to expand this capability into the front of the bike, and at a certain point someone came up with a proposal to ban this kind of device.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It was clear that this device was already in use from one manufacturer – Ducati – and at a certain point Ducati declared to the other manufacturers that we are using this kind of device you are going to ban.

“Five manufacturers out of six decided to ban. What I would say, the five manufacturers just exercised their rights, it was all in the rules.

“But looking at this story, I can say it does not beam a very nice display of fairness of at all, because instead of trying to catch up with developing your bike it’s much easier to ban something that only one has. “

Ride height device safety was called into question again after last weekend’s Aragon GP, when a collision between Marc Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami was blamed on a piece of debris from Fabio Quartararo’s bike after a separate clash jamming Marquez’s rear device when it was engaged.

Factory Ducati rider Jack Miller dismissed this, noting “shit happens” when riders collide with each other.

Read Also:
shares
comments
MotoGP signs agreement to race in India for seven years
Previous article

MotoGP signs agreement to race in India for seven years
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir out of Aragon and Japanese MotoGP rounds with injury Aragon GP
MotoGP

Mir out of Aragon and Japanese MotoGP rounds with injury

Full details of MotoGP’s sprint race weekend format revealed Aragon GP
MotoGP

Full details of MotoGP’s sprint race weekend format revealed

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

Latest news

Ducati: MotoGP ride height device ban a ‘bad display of fairness’
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati: MotoGP ride height device ban a ‘bad display of fairness’

Ducati’s technical director David Barana says the ban on front ride height devices in MotoGP for 2023 was “not a very nice display of fairness” from its rivals.

MotoGP signs agreement to race in India for seven years
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP signs agreement to race in India for seven years

​Dorna has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring MotoGP to India for a seven-year period, with the first race expected to take place as early as 2023.

Miller: MotoGP bike gadgets can’t be blamed for Aragon lap 1 chaos
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: MotoGP bike gadgets can’t be blamed for Aragon lap 1 chaos

Ducati’s Jack Miller says the gadgetry on modern MotoGP bike can’t be blamed for causing some of the lap 1 chaos involving Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix.

Espargaro 'arrived too late' for Aragon MotoGP victory challenge
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro 'arrived too late' for Aragon MotoGP victory challenge

Aleix Espargaro says he “arrived a bit late” to challenge for victory in the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix after “a big mistake” on Friday put him on the back foot.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.