MotoGP Thailand GP

Ducati “shouldn’t panic” if Marco Bezzeccchi dominates Thai GP, says Alex Marquez

Bezzecchi may be the rider to beat in Buriram, but Marquez insists Ducati should stay calm at the start of a long season

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

Alex Marquez believes it would be premature for him and Ducati “to panic” if Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi dominates this weekend’s MotoGP season opener in Buriram.

Aprilia has emerged as the clear favourite for victory at the Thailand Grand Prix after star rider Bezzecchi smashed the circuit record in Friday practice despite rain drops impacting the grip levels.

Lapping the Buriram track in 1m28.526s on the factory RS-GP, the Italian finished more than four tenths clear of the chasing pack, led by reigning world champion Marc Marquez.

Bezzecchi and Aprilia had ended the 2025 season with back-to-back wins in Portimao and Valencia, but it was unclear how they would have fared if the elder Marquez hadn’t been injured in a crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Speaking following Bezzecchi’s record-breaking lap, Gresini rider Alex Marquez stressed that the Thailand weekend shouldn’t be used as a yardstick to determine the pecking order in 2026.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Asked if Bezzecchi is unreachable this weekend, he said: "It's always possible to beat the riders that are there.

“It will be difficult, of course, and if we will not be able to go faster than him, no panic. We will have 21 races in front of us. So, here [this season] will be so long, no panic, keep calm.

“We need to build our things. Maybe for some reason here Aprilia is better, in some tracks we also have potential, [we] just take the profit.”

Marc Marquez labelled Bezzecchi as the favourite for victory on Sunday, suggesting that his rival is better at exploiting a special tyre casing that Michelin has designed for the Indonesia and Thailand rounds.

Watch: MotoGP 2026: Thai GP - Iconic Moments

“We need to understand well, because already Bezzecchi was super fast in Indonesia and in Mandalika with this casing,” he said.

“We need to understand that here and in Mandalika we are using a different casing. And already there he was super fast, here he's super fast. So it looks like for some reason he's able to be super consistent and super fast in a single lap. Just more speed.

“It's true that at the moment I couldn't follow him, but let's see if tomorrow I can follow him a few laps in the sprint race, because at the moment he's the favourite one.”

Marquez’s factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia believes Bezzecchi has as much as four tenths up on his rivals at Buriram.

“We saw that Aprilia with Bezzecchi was really competitive,” he said. “At this moment, he has three or four tenths faster than the other bike with four tenths.”


Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
The Factory HRC Castrol Honda during free practice

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal KTM Tech3

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Trackhouse Racing Bike

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Aprilia Racing Bike

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
MotoGP
53
Marco Bezzecchi after record-breaking Thailand lap: 'Marc Marquez still the favourite'

MotoGP