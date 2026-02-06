How Ducati sent a warning to its MotoGP rivals at Sepang test

There were widespread smiles in most MotoGP garages when 2026 testing got under way – leaving Yamaha aside due to reliability issues with its new V4 engine – but this all changed on Thursday.

Ducati got serious and left its rivals thinking more about 2027 than the upcoming season. And that was with reigning world champion Marc Marquez, the dominant force from 2025, running well below his potential.

Still recovering from a shoulder injury, the reigning world champion took a cautious approach, so it was his brother Alex and Francesco Bagnaia – who is still looking for a seat for 2027 – who delivered two ‘terrifying’ sprint simulations that sent a chill through the paddock.

“If we take Pecco’s simulation as a reference, the rest of us might as well go home and start focusing on 2027,” Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola joked.

Bagnaia, who took fifth overall, half a second off Alex Marquez’ benchmark, commented: “Let’s wait until Thailand before definitively concluding that the problems of 2025 are behind us. But I think the changes made to this year’s bike have helped all the riders.”

“I’m happy – I think we’re a little faster than last year,” Alex Marquez added. The Gresini rider’s best lap (1m56.4s) was less than a tenth shy of the absolute track record. His older brother, three tenths slower in fourth, has continued to fine-tune his fitness ahead of the season opener: “Everything has gone according to plan.”

Should Bezzecchi carry all of Aprilia’s hopes?

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While Ducati gave its rivals a reality check, establishing a clear pecking order among the remainder of the contenders is a tall order.

Aprilia is more reliant than ever on Marco Bezzecchi, last season’s third-place finisher, who carried the Noale-based brand to second position in the constructors’ standings. Bezzecchi’s new deal reinforced a strategy that carries a degree of risk, with Aprilia’s eggs in just one basket.

Jorge Martin, who’s hoping to return in Thailand once his collarbone and wrist have fully healed, is already on his way out of the team. Gauging the level of commitment from both parties is difficult, regardless of what is said publicly.

Looking at Bezzecchi’s sprint simulation, whether Aprilia sits ahead of KTM pace-wise is unsure. Pedro Acosta looked noticeably more competitive.

“The bike has improved a little in all areas, but it’s still too early to draw clear conclusions about what our objectives should be,” the Italian said.

Bezzecchi went for a time attack that didn’t quite come together in the morning, before trying again in the afternoon – a run that placed him second overall, just a tenth behind Alex Marquez.

Honda plays expectations down

Joan Mir, Honda HRC Foto de: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

Up until testing, it was not unreasonable to suggest that Honda was still on the upward trajectory that saw the Japanese brand move up the concessions ladder from Group D to Group C last year.

But Thursday’s performance is forcing HRC to recalibrate its expectations. Joan Mir’s eighth-fastest time, eight tenths off, is unlikely to reflect the RC213V’s true potential. Data suggests its race pace is slightly worse than Aprilia’s and KTM’s, though it has closed to gap compared to 2025. Fixing its lack of grip is Honda’s obsession heading into this season – a recurring theme in the constructors’ garage.

“Targeting Ducati would be a mistake, because we’re still a long way off and because they’ve continued to improve,” Mir explained. “We’re aware of our grip limitations, and that’s where we need to make the biggest gains.”

Over a single lap, Mir was six tenths quicker than team-mate Luca Marini — a gap that their respective sprint simulations also reflected.

Honda’s struggle was compounded by an engine failure on the #10 bike.

Razgatlioglu’s bafflement a metaphor for Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s comments on Thursday evening perfectly encapsulated Yamaha’s current state of mind, and those who questioned his signing – pointing to the vast gap between production-based racing and MotoGP – suddenly seem vindicated.

“They tell me I have to ride like I’m on a Moto2 bike. That’s much easier said than done. It’s not easy for me to see myself so far down,” the Pramac rider said, explaining his 18th position on the timesheets, nearly two seconds off the pace.

Razgatlioglu’s frustration mirrors Yamaha’s, decisively shaped by its new V4 engine’s unreliability — an issue that forced the manufacturer to halt on-track activity on Wednesday for safety reasons.

“Yamaha has asked us to ride carefully,” said Alex Rins, the only rider from the factory team line-up to complete the test – Fabio Quartararo missed the final two days after a crash left him with a broken finger.

Rins finished 1.1 seconds off the pace, and the fact that only Jack Miller attempted a sprint simulation – which turned out underwhelmingly – does little to ease the doubts surrounding the Iwata-based manufacturer.

