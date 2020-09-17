MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
10 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Updated Ducati made Zarco feel “like a factory rider” again

shares
comments
Updated Ducati made Zarco feel “like a factory rider” again
By:

Avintia’s Johann Zarco says a chassis update given to him from Ducati in Tuesday’s Misano MotoGP test made him feel like he was “a factory rider” again.

Zarco is signed directly to Ducati for 2020, though is riding the year-old GP19 bike in Avintia colours with a small amount of support from Ducati in terms of personnel.

Despite this, he scored a shock pole position in the Czech Grand Prix last month and carried that pace forward into the race to secure his first podium as a Ducati rider in third. With Zarco set to join either the works Ducati team or Pramac with full factory support next year, the Italian marque gave him an updated frame to test on Tuesday.

“Thanks to Ducati, it’s a great feeling and great support from them, we could try different stuff also on the chassis [side],” Zarco said ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna GP. “And I was happy because it’s really the work they have been doing before the test to prepare a new combination of chassis, it was a feeling like being a factory rider.

“But they repeated to me, ‘You are in contract with us, so if we feel you can give us information, we need to make you test things’.”

Read Also:

Zarco says the “huge work” Ducati put in to provide this updated chassis gave him a positive feeling going forwards.

“[The update] was planned, and it was not planned maybe in March,” he added. “It has been planned in the summer, but for me, because it’s a huge work they are doing, to know so many guys are working for you in that way, it really gives you a warm positive feeling of support.”

When asked if he will continue with the new chassis this weekend, Zarco replied: “I think yes, because we were feeling good on it. But we still have also the old parts that we saw were also working well with a different set-up.

“There is not one thing that is giving you everything, that’s why it’s not easy because there’s always a compromise. That’s why I want to be on the new one, to keep working on it and give more information to Ducati.”

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk

Previous article

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Johann Zarco
Teams Avintia Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk

Williams to benefit from Dorilton's risk-taking mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams to benefit from Dorilton's risk-taking mindset

McLaughlin confirmed for IndyCar debut at St. Pete
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin confirmed for IndyCar debut at St. Pete

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Updated Ducati made Zarco feel “like a factory rider” again
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Updated Ducati made Zarco feel “like a factory rider” again

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP

Latest news

Updated Ducati made Zarco feel “like a factory rider” again
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Updated Ducati made Zarco feel “like a factory rider” again

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk

Quartararo “worried” about “perfect” Suzuki MotoGP bike
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo “worried” about “perfect” Suzuki MotoGP bike

Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk

2h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP

3
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

4
Supercars

Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers

5
Supercars

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule

Latest news

Updated Ducati made Zarco feel “like a factory rider” again
MGP

Updated Ducati made Zarco feel “like a factory rider” again

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk
MGP

Vinales demands Yamaha reaction to avoid “little kitty” risk

Quartararo “worried” about “perfect” Suzuki MotoGP bike
MGP

Quartararo “worried” about “perfect” Suzuki MotoGP bike

Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test
MGP

Nakagami felt "no negatives" on 2020 Honda in Misano test

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha
MGP

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.