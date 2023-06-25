MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia wins from Bezzecchi to extend points lead
Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia extended his points lead with a convincing win in the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen on Sunday.
The factory Ducati rider held off sprint race winner Marco Bezzecchi to avenge Saturday’s contest, in which Bagnaia had had to settle for second.
As Bagnaia celebrated an increased points lead of 35 points over Jorge Martin and 36 over Bezzecchi, Aprilia enjoyed a podium finish for Aleix Espargaro.
The Sunday race began in similar fashion to Saturday’s sprint, with Bezzecchi once again failing to convert his pole position to an early lead.
Once again it was KTM’s Brad Binder who leapt into the lead ahead of Bagnaia and Bezzecchi. And once again the factory Ducati man demoted the South African early.
This time, however, Binder hung on far longer in second place, with Bezzecchi holding watch behind him. Despite the hot track surface, Binder had opted for a soft rear tyre. This went against the other front-runners, with a medium rear being the mainstream choice.
It was lap 17 before Bezzecchi finally made his move on Binder. At that point, Bagnaia was a second up the road – and the gap immediately crept up towards a second and a half.
Bezzecchi had plenty of pressure from behind to consider, with Binder, Espargaro and Pramac Ducati’s Martin all showing a keen interest in second place.
But then Bezzecchi responded. With six laps to go, he was once again within a second of the world champion.
Then, with four laps remaining, Bagnaia went three tenths quicker than his countryman, once again nudging the lead closer to the 1.5s mark.
It was a race-breaker for Bagnaia, who only had to keep it steady from then on to gain his revenge on Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bezzecchi continued to have to keep an eye on his chasers as the race came to a close, but retained just enough of a buffer on the trio behind him to the flag.
No last-gasp moves materialised between Binder, Espargaro and Martin either, although the latter almost snuck ahead of Espargaro exiting the last corner.
Hanging onto fourth on the road by nine thousands proved to be worth a trip to the podium for the Aprilia man, as officialdom snatched third from Binder for the second day in succession. Once again this was for a late track limits transgression, in exactly the same spot as in the sprint race.
This time he was simply penalised a position, meaning he was still classified fourth ahead of Martin.
Yesterday’s beneficiary of a Binder demotion, Fabio Quartararo, had had high hopes of converting fourth to another podium result. But the Frenchman had a horror start and dropped to 12th on the opening lap.
Two laps later, the Yamaha man found himself in the gravel, with his countryman Johann Zarco for company after Quartararo slid into the Pramac Ducati.
Alex Marquez – also running a soft rear tyre – came home sixth, over 10 seconds behind Martin.
Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) ran fifth early on, but a mistake on lap six saw him drop down the order and ultimately finish seventh.
Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales had already passed Marini for fifth spot on lap four, only to crash out at Stekkenwal later on the same lap.
KTM’s Jack Miller had another day to forget, falling at the first corner of the second lap.
MotoGP Dutch GP - Race results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|2
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1.223
|1.223
|3
|
Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1.925
|0.702
|4
|
Brad Binder
|KTM
|1.528
|5
|
Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|1.934
|0.406
|6
|
Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|12.437
|10.503
|7
|
Luca Marini
|Ducati
|14.174
|1.737
|8
|
Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|14.616
|0.442
|9
|
Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|29.335
|14.719
|10
|
Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|33.736
|4.401
|11
|
Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|35.084
|1.348
|12
|
Raúl Fernández
|Aprilia
|39.622
|4.538
|13
|
Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|42.504
|2.882
|14
|
Jonas Folger
|KTM
|45.609
|3.105
|
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|
Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|
Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|
Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|
Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|
Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|
Jack Miller
|KTM
|View full results
Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract
Dutch GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Latest news
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP
Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP
Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall
Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.