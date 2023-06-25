Subscribe
Previous / Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract Next / Dutch GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / Dutch GP Race report

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia wins from Bezzecchi to extend points lead

Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia extended his points lead with a convincing win in the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen on Sunday.

By:
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

The factory Ducati rider held off sprint race winner Marco Bezzecchi to avenge Saturday’s contest, in which Bagnaia had had to settle for second.

As Bagnaia celebrated an increased points lead of 35 points over Jorge Martin and 36 over Bezzecchi, Aprilia enjoyed a podium finish for Aleix Espargaro.

The Sunday race began in similar fashion to Saturday’s sprint, with Bezzecchi once again failing to convert his pole position to an early lead.

Once again it was KTM’s Brad Binder who leapt into the lead ahead of Bagnaia and Bezzecchi. And once again the factory Ducati man demoted the South African early.

This time, however, Binder hung on far longer in second place, with Bezzecchi holding watch behind him. Despite the hot track surface, Binder had opted for a soft rear tyre. This went against the other front-runners, with a medium rear being the mainstream choice.

It was lap 17 before Bezzecchi finally made his move on Binder. At that point, Bagnaia was a second up the road – and the gap immediately crept up towards a second and a half.

Bezzecchi had plenty of pressure from behind to consider, with Binder, Espargaro and Pramac Ducati’s Martin all showing a keen interest in second place.

But then Bezzecchi responded. With six laps to go, he was once again within a second of the world champion. 

Then, with four laps remaining, Bagnaia went three tenths quicker than his countryman, once again nudging the lead closer to the 1.5s mark.

It was a race-breaker for Bagnaia, who only had to keep it steady from then on to gain his revenge on Bezzecchi.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi continued to have to keep an eye on his chasers as the race came to a close, but retained just enough of a buffer on the trio behind him to the flag.

No last-gasp moves materialised between Binder, Espargaro and Martin either, although the latter almost snuck ahead of Espargaro exiting the last corner.

Hanging onto fourth on the road by nine thousands proved to be worth a trip to the podium for the Aprilia man, as officialdom snatched third from Binder for the second day in succession. Once again this was for a late track limits transgression, in exactly the same spot as in the sprint race.

This time he was simply penalised a position, meaning he was still classified fourth ahead of Martin.

Yesterday’s beneficiary of a Binder demotion, Fabio Quartararo, had had high hopes of converting fourth to another podium result. But the Frenchman had a horror start and dropped to 12th on the opening lap.

Two laps later, the Yamaha man found himself in the gravel, with his countryman Johann Zarco for company after Quartararo slid into the Pramac Ducati.

Alex Marquez – also running a soft rear tyre – came home sixth, over 10 seconds behind Martin.

Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) ran fifth early on, but a mistake on lap six saw him drop down the order and ultimately finish seventh.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales had already passed Marini for fifth spot on lap four, only to crash out at Stekkenwal later on the same lap.

KTM’s Jack Miller had another day to forget, falling at the first corner of the second lap.

MotoGP Dutch GP - Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
2 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1.223 1.223
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1.925 0.702
4 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1.528
5 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1.934 0.406
6 Spain Alex Marquez
Ducati 12.437 10.503
7 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 14.174 1.737
8 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 14.616 0.442
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 29.335 14.719
10 Spain Augusto Fernandez
KTM 33.736 4.401
11 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 35.084 1.348
12 Spain Raúl Fernández
Aprilia 39.622 4.538
13 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 42.504 2.882
14 Germany Jonas Folger
KTM 45.609 3.105
Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati
Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda
Portugal Miguel Oliveira
Aprilia
Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati
Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia
France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha
France Johann Zarco
Ducati
Australia Jack Miller
KTM
View full results
shares
comments

Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract

Dutch GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
More from
Richard Asher
Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

Latest news

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW

Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya

Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe