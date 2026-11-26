MotoGP Valencia GP
Valencia circuit removes mural honouring Valentino Rossi - and replaces it with a giant screen
Just days after Marc Marquez surpassed Rossi's nine world titles, the Italian no longer has an exclusive tribute at Valencia
Rubén Carballo Rosa Richard Asher
Published: Nov 26, 2026, 2:31 PM
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In 2021, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia installed a mural honouring Valentino Rossi on the occasion of his retirement from MotoGP. Five years on, the artwork has been replaced by a giant screen measuring 64 square metres.
Five seasons ago, ‘Il Dottore’ hung up his helmet – at least as far as motorcycling was concerned – at the customary Valencia finale. He enjoyed a fitting celebration with the rest of the riders on the grid, as well as with those fans who were able to attend despite the COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.
Given his long career, marked by nine motorcycle world titles, 115 victories and 235 podium finishes in over 400 races, the track paid a magnificent tribute to the Italian.
The giant mural was unveiled on one of the circuit’s main buildings – that flanking the home straight, which is the tallest structure next to the paddock and the pit lane. It was commissioned by the Circuit Ricardo Tormo from the street artist Axe Colours. Rossi himself signed the artwork in paint, using his iconic yellow colour.
But when the riders, the first journalists and fans arrived at the circuit for this year's MotoGP finale, the mural had disappeared. In its place was a giant screen (see above).
The official explanation given on the circuit's website was that the decision was taken due to the deterioration of the wall on which the mural was mounted, and that the new digital format will still serve to pay tribute to Rossi - and others.
“The tribute was created during the Grand Prix weekend in which Rossi competed in his final MotoGP race," read the text. "Circuit Ricardo Tormo and MotoGP organised several initiatives to celebrate the career of the nine-time World Champion. Among them was the huge artwork that remained at the Circuit as a permanent reminder of the Italian rider’s farewell.
“Five years later, deterioration of the wall supporting the mural painted by urban artist Axe Colours made it necessary to restore the building façade. The work required the removal of the mural and provided an opportunity to transform the tribute into a new digital format.
"The artwork has now been replaced by a 64-square-metre screen where Rossi’s image comes to life through movement and audiovisual content. The installation will preserve the tribute to number 46 while allowing it to alternate with other images linked to motorcycle racing history and its leading figures."
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto de: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Nicolas Collado, the Circuit’s managing director, was quoted as saying: "We want to maintain our tribute to Valentino Rossi, a historic rider who chose Circuit Ricardo Tormo for the final race of his MotoGP career, but this new screen also opens the door to new additions. Riders such as Marc Marquez, who has now overtaken Rossi’s number of world championship titles, are also part of the history of our sport."
The official statement concluded by underlining that "the new installation therefore gives a fresh dimension to a tribute first created in 2021, turning a static mural into a dynamic space that can celebrate both the history and the present of motorcycle racing."
The removal of the tribute comes just a week after Rossi's overall title count was surpassed by Spanish rider Marquez. Against the backdrop of Valentino Rossi's recent autobiography release and the bitterness that lingers from the pair's Sepang incident in 2015, the disappearance of the mural is sure to get their respective fans talking.
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