MotoGP Valencia GP

Injured Francesco Bagnaia will miss last GP with Ducati, first test with Aprilia

The Italian, whose foot was fractured in Qatar, will not return in time be able to return in time for this weekend's Valencia GP or even Tuesday’s upcoming test

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 3:43 PM

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Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia will not be able to say goodbye on the Ducati he has ridden over his eight MotoGP seasons so far, with two world titles and 31 wins in 146 races.

The Italian rider, soon to be 30 years old, suffered a heavy crash on Saturday at the Qatar GP, when Fermín Aldeguer attempted a manoeuvre that ended with Bagnaia hitting the ground violently and fracturing two toes on his right foot. This forced him out of Sunday’s Losail race.

The following Tuesday, Bagnaia underwent surgery, aiming for a Portuguese GP return at best or Valencia GP at worst. However, the two-time world champion was unable to return at Algarve and won’t be able to do so this weekend either, as the team announced on its social media channels on Wednesday.

Bagnaia will still travel to Valencia this weekend to be with his team, say goodbye to the Ducati staff and, above all, to the fans.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

As was already the case in Portimao, Ducati World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona will stand in. The Valencian, who is this year’s WorldSBK runner-up, will contest his sixth MotoGP grand prix of the season after replacing Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer at Gresini, then Bagnaia in the factory team.

While he is unable to compete in his last race with Ducati, the worst news for Bagnaia surely is missing out on his test with Aprilia’s 850cc GP27 on Tuesday ahead of next season.

After Ducati picked Pedro Acosta over him, Bagnaia reached a verbal agreement with Yamaha but made a last-minute move for a four-year Aprilia contract alongside fellow VR46 academy member Marco Bezzecchi.

Bagnaia is one of few drivers who are yet to ride the 850cc prototypes with Pirelli tyres under next year’s new regulations, alongside Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Fabio Quartararo.

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