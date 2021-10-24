Emilia Romagna MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Sunday's race offers Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo his first opportunity to seal the title, with the Frenchman needing a 50-point buffer over Francesco Bagnaia to put the championship out of the Ducati rider's reach.

However, while Bagnaia romped to a fourth successive pole in Saturday's qualifying, Fabio Quartararo didn't even make it into Q2 and will start the race from 15th on the grid.

Joining Bagnaia on the front row will be his Ducati teammate Jack Miller and Luca Marini on the two-year-old Avantia Desmosedici.

What time does the Emilia Romagna MotoGP start today?

The Emilia Romagna GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Misano circuit. The race distance has been fixed at 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, October 24, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Emilia Romagna MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Emilia Romagna MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Nº Rider Bike Time Gap 1 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'33.045 - 2 43 Jack Miller Ducati 1'33.070 0.025 3 10 Luca Marini Ducati 1'33.130 0.085 4 44 Pol Espargaró Honda 1'33.313 0.268 5 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'33.439 0.394 6 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33.526 0.481 7 93 Marc Márquez Honda 1'33.850 0.805 8 27 Iker Lecuona KTM 1'33.893 0.848 9 9 Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'34.140 1.095 10 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'34.687 1.642 11 41 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'34.963 1.918 12 89 Jorge Martín Ducati 2'24.631 51.586 13 20 Alex Rins Suzuki 1'34.418 1.373 14 42 Alex Marquez Honda 1'34.454 1.409 15 73 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'34.476 1.431 16 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'34.875 1.830 17 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'35.193 2.148 18 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'35.236 2.191 19 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 1'35.683 2.638 20 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'36.478 3.433 21 4 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'36.639 3.594 22 51 Michele Pirro Ducati 1'37.880 4.835 23 46 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'37.948 4.903