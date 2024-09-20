All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Marquez leads Martin in damp/dry first practice

Marquez starts the second Misano race weekend on the front foot, but track conditions meant the times weren't fully representative

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Nadia Padovani, Gresini Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Piero Taramasso, Michelin
Maverick Vinales
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Luigi Dall'igna
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Andrea Dovizioso
Marco Rigamonti
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Wilco Zeelenberg, Trackhouse Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing bike
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
93

Gresini star Marc Marquez topped the opening practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, leading MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin.

Two rapid laps from Marquez right at the death of FP1 allowed the Spanish rider to assume the top spot at Misano, where he won two weeks ago, beating the Pramac Ducati of Martin by just 0.063s.

Damp conditions led to a slow start to the day's proceedings, with only three riders completing timed laps in the first-thirds of the 45-minute session.

KTM's Brad Binder was the first rider to venture out on track and steadily lowered his lap times as the conditions improved, going from a 1m45.279s at the beginning of practice to 1m33.843s with 25 minutes left on the clock.

By this time, more riders felt comfortable leaving the pits, with title protagonists Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin among those heading out on a rapidly drying track.

But it wasn't until almost 30 minutes into the session that Binder was deposed from the top spot, with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales setting an impressive time of 1m33.331s to edge out the KTM ace by half a second.

Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo soon demoted Binder to third, before snatching first place from Vinales on a 1m33.013s

A flurry of quick laps followed in the final 10 minutes, with Quartararo first to break the 1m33s barrier, before Tech3 GasGas's Pedro Acosta found even more time on a 1m32.750s to hit the front.

Martin was the next rider to take the top spot with a 1m32.260s and had appeared to cement his position by improving to 1m32.145s with just four minutes left in the session.

However, Marquez had other ideas and dethroned his countryman with just a minute to go in the session, and then improved to a 1m32.082s even when it became clear that no rider would be able to beat his new benchmark.

Behind Marquez and Martin, third place went to the second Pramac Ducati of Franco Morbidelli, the Italian ending up almost two tenths down after posting a time of 1m32.268s.

Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia was next up in fourth on a 1m32.373s, while Vinales was the best non-Ducati rider in fifth, finishing four tenths off the top spot.

Alex Marquez guided the second Gresini GP23 to sixth ahead of KTM riders Acosta and Binder, while Quartararo slipped to ninth after leading the session early on.

The top 10 was completed by Jack Miller on the factory KTM bike, while Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse), Enea Bastianini (Ducati) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) were the last of the riders to lap within a second of Marquez.

The lead Honda bike was of Luca Marini in 17th place, the Italian finishing 1.3s down on the rider he replaced at HRC, Marquez.

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 10

1'32.082

165.217
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 11

+0.063

1'32.145

0.063 165.104
3 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 10

+0.186

1'32.268

0.123 164.884
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 12

+0.291

1'32.373

0.105 164.697
5 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 15

+0.409

1'32.491

0.118 164.487
6 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 10

+0.464

1'32.546

0.055 164.389
7 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 12

+0.536

1'32.618

0.072 164.261
8 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 19

+0.572

1'32.654

0.036 164.197
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 15

+0.659

1'32.741

0.087 164.043
10 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 16

+0.666

1'32.748

0.007 164.031
11 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 13

+0.741

1'32.823

0.075 163.899
12 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 11

+0.743

1'32.825

0.002 163.895
13 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 12

+0.828

1'32.910

0.085 163.745
14 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 12

+1.051

1'33.133

0.223 163.353
15 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 15

+1.155

1'33.237

0.104 163.171
16 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 9

+1.249

1'33.331

0.094 163.006
17 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 11

+1.308

1'33.390

0.059 162.903
18 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 10

+1.348

1'33.430

0.040 162.834
19 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 10

+1.468

1'33.550

0.120 162.625
20 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 12

+1.685

1'33.767

0.217 162.248
21 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 14

+1.796

1'33.878

0.111 162.057
22 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 3

+5.752

1'37.834

3.956 155.504
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Next article Michelin decides against new front tyre for 2025 MotoGP season

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Morbidelli: 'I lost my memory' following pre-season MotoGP crash

Morbidelli: 'I lost my memory' following pre-season MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Morbidelli: 'I lost my memory' following pre-season MotoGP crash
Marquez: Double Misano win will be a long shot despite closer field

Marquez: Double Misano win will be a long shot despite closer field

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Marquez: Double Misano win will be a long shot despite closer field
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Alex Bowman leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Bristol

Alex Bowman leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Bristol

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Alex Bowman leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Bristol
Daniel Ricciardo wants to try NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars

Daniel Ricciardo wants to try NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars

F1 Formula 1
Daniel Ricciardo wants to try NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix