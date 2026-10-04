Enea Bastianini: "I've been waiting a long time for this moment"

Enea Bastianini has framed his stellar Japanese Grand Prix performance as a breakthrough moment in a difficult couple of years.

The Tech3 KTM rider has battled since leaving the factory Ducati squad at the end of 2024, with highlights few and far between. But he set the track alight late in the Motegi race on Sunday, almost passing Marco Bezzecchi for third place at the finish line after setting four consecutive record race laps.

To put Bastianini's showing in perspective, this was only the second time this season that Pedro Acosta failed to finish a grand prix as the top KTM rider. The other occasion was in the Spanish GP, when Bastianini's eighth place was enough to beat the factory man.

It was also all the sweeter for the fact that Bastianini had been turfed out of the top three in the previous day's sprint race for crossing track limits in the final corner. While the results in both races were technically the same, Sunday's bore satisfaction rather than disappointment.

"I'm feeling very good, because I was waiting for this moment for a long time, to ride like that, and today it has arrived," enthused Bastianini afterwards.

The late charge served as a reminder that Bastianini's tyre management skills remain a weapon, even in a race in which wear was not a major factor. What also helped was his liking for the hard tyre the field adopted after belatedly trying it in the Sunday morning warm-up.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon said the signs in the warm-up were clear.

"Enea came back into the garage with a big smile and said, 'You know what guys, I've got something in the pocket. This tyre fits and suits my style quite well, so I believe I can do something strong in the race.'. And that's what he did.

Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

"We know Enea is really strong in the second half of the race, and when everything is under his control, he's almost unbeatable."

Bastianini is departing Tech3 after this season and will switch to a Trackhouse Aprilia for 2027.

For his part, Bezzecchi was also delighted to survive the late Bastianini attack. The factory Aprilia rider said he had been battling emotions throughout the weekend.

"'Bestia' [Bastianini] was on fire and I wanted this podium so bad," said Bezzecchi. "It wasn't an easy week for me. I lost a very important person just when I arrived here in Japan, so I wanted this podium so much. I worked hard to achieve this, so I'm happy."

However, the result means Bezzecchi has lost further ground to Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez in the championship, making it look increasingly like a two-horse race. While Martin holds a two-point lead over Marquez, Bezzecchi is 47 points adrift in third.