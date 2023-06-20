Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"
Aleix Espargaro says Aprilia’s poor form in the 2023 MotoGP season has nothing to do with “bad luck” and is simply because the marque doesn’t “have the level” it needs.
Aprilia has only scored 99 points from the first seven rounds of the 2023 season and has racked up just one podium, courtesy of Maverick Vinales’ second at the Portuguese Grand Prix.
At the same stage in 2022, Aprilia had won a race and three other podiums, but with its points haul also standing at 99.
At the German Grand Prix last weekend, Espargaro was ninth in the sprint and out of the points in 16th in the main race after his gamble to run the soft rear tyre backfired.
Asked if Aprilia’s results not matching its pre-season expectations was purely down to bad luck, Espargaro replied: “No, not bad luck. There is no bad luck.
“In seven rounds, we don’t have the level. Ducati is on another planet. My bike, I said from the pre-season that I like my bike, but that bike is 3% or 4% different than 2022-spec from Miguel [Oliveira].
“And you see the RNF results, you see the factory results are not good.
“This is why we didn’t improve enough to match the level.
“I didn’t expect Ducati to improve that much this year, but they did. Check the lap times of this year and last year’s race, I think it was 20 seconds faster. So, we don’t have the level.”
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Espargaro battled a fractured foot from a cycling accident the weekend before in Italy but was diagnosed with rib fractures at the Sachsenring having experienced back pain.
“I have a lot of pain in my foot still, which is quite normal, but I also have a lot of pain in my back since [Saturday],” he added.
“So, I went to the Clinica Mobile after the warm-up and I have two small fractures… well, not that small, on the ninth and 10th ribs.
“We understand now that’s why I have this much pain. The doctors said it’s normal when they start to heal you feel pain.”
Team-mate Maverick Vinales was forced to retire from the German GP when the engine in his RS-GP expired.
The Spaniard says his team had to take more care going forward as the problem happened on a bike he had not been slow with all weekend, which was later found to have been caused by the engine.
“I think it’s not bad luck,” Vinales told motogp.com after the race.
“It’s something that the engineers need to pay attention to. We have been struggling always with the same bike during the weekend, which always was the recommended bike to ride.
“I remember in FP1 I was P5, then in FP2 I crashed but I was able to go inside Q2.
“It’s something we must understand, because it’s not normal that with one bike I can be fast and with the other I am very slow.
“We did the race with the bike that I was slow on, but we didn’t notice until the engine blew up and they understood there was a problem with this engine.
“It’s a pity for me because I think these two tracks – Mugello and here - were good for me. Not being able to be in the front, it must have been something.”
Marc Marquez returns for Dutch GP after "bruising" German MotoGP round
Pedro Acosta set to move up to MotoGP with KTM in 2024
The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023 The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death
MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem
Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now
Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now
Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP
Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
Latest news
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Katsuta to start WRC Safari Rally Kenya despite shakedown roll
Katsuta to start WRC Safari Rally Kenya despite shakedown roll Katsuta to start WRC Safari Rally Kenya despite shakedown roll
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.