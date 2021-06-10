Tickets Subscribe
Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds
MotoGP News

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

By:

Pol Espargaro says his difficult first season with Honda in MotoGP mirrors the early years of his stint with KTM when the manufacturer stepped into the premier class.

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Honda currently sits fifth out six in the constructors’ standings after seven races in 2021 as all of its riders have struggled for form on the tricky RC213V.

After a promising five days of testing in Qatar and displaying podium pace in both Losail races, Espargaro’s maiden Honda season has failed to deliver on that early promise. The Spaniard’s best result so far is eighth, coming in the Qatar and French Grands Prix.

Crashing out of last weekend’s Catalan GP, Espargaro admits his morale is low but is convinced he can transform Honda fortunes just as he did at KTM.

“Well, no my morale was already low before here,” Espargaro said.

“I’ve been in this situation before with KTM in the first years, having a lot of problems and with not the best bike, and we turned the situation around. I have a feeling we’re going to turn around the situation.

“I don’t know when or if it’s going to start from tomorrow on, because I think to understand we need big parts to make it and I think still we are studying how to manage.

“But in one stage for sure we are going to turn it, the only question is when.”

Teammate Marc Marquez also crashed out of the Catalan GP following the “best seven laps of the year” as he ran in the podium positions.

Marquez explains the main issue with the 2021 RC213V stems from a lack of rear grip, which is making for poor acceleration but is also causing problems under braking too.

“Basically, the thing is that it’s easy to say it but difficult to gain and to find exactly the way to improve,” Marquez said.

“But it’s true we have a problem, which is in the acceleration side we cannot get the grip and in the entry we cannot stop the bike because the rear we don’t have the grip also.

“It’s two different problems in two different areas, but I think it’s going on the same way the solution.

“In the stopping we are braking late, but when we stop with a lot of banking these things happen like me and Pol today [crashes].

“To understand and give, you will slow down, you will not crash. But then another point is we’re losing a lot on acceleration side because we don’t get the grip, if you lose in acceleration side you lose all the straight.

“All these things don’t help over race distance.”

Should Honda fail to score a podium in 2021 it will gain concessions for next season, permitting it to in-season engine development and private testing with its race riders.

Marquez doesn’t believe Honda will get that far though as he is convinced it will score a podium, but Espargaro conceded HRC would welcome those benefits right now.

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds
Series MotoGP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Other open wheel

Motorsport Australia considering one-make Formula Ford series

MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

MotoGP

MotoGP riders call for longer summer break

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro French GP
MotoGP

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro

Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro Spanish GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return Italian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream" French GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

