Espargaro saw Binder exceeding track limits in Dutch MotoGP battle
Aleix Espargaro has conceded he didn't try to make a last-lap lunge on Brad Binder at the Dutch Grand Prix as he was certain his MotoGP rival would revive a track limits penalty.
The Aprilia rider proved spot-on with his assessment of Binder’s mistake at Turn 8 on the last lap, with confirmation of the South African’s one-place demotion coming moments after the chequered flag.
While that meant that KTM rider Binder had managed to lose a podium finish twice on the same weekend, Aprilia was able to celebrate its first rostrum since Maverick Vinales came home second at the year’s opening grand prix in Portugal.
Though Binder said he hadn’t been aware of the mistake himself, Espargaro said after the race: “It was clear. I knew that Brad was struggling in the last laps with the soft tyre. He was sliding everywhere.
“He accelerated very early at that corner [Turn 8] to try to protect the next corner, because I was very close, and he made a mistake. I knew clearly from the moment he touched the green.
“I feel sorry for him, but rules are rules.
“We had a good fight. He’s a very talented rider and I think we’re the fastest ones without a [Ducati] red bullet. He and KTM are going to be our main rivals in the second part of the season.”
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Espargaro reported his run to a first podium finish of the year was as stressful as it was calculated.
“I had contact with Luca Marini at Turn 1 and broke the right wing. On the slow corners, it was quite good, and in the chicanes. But I was losing a lot of time in Turn 6 and Turn 12, where I had been gaining time all weekend.
“Especially at the beginning of the race with the full tanks, it was very difficult. The bike didn’t want to turn and I didn’t understand what was going on.
“It was a very stressful race. I knew that overtaking Brad was going to be almost impossible, so trying to be close and push him to the limit was my plan. And it worked.”
Binder blames Qatar MotoGP practice slump on “paranormal activity”
Binder blames Qatar MotoGP practice slump on “paranormal activity” Binder blames Qatar MotoGP practice slump on “paranormal activity”
Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble
Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble
Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP
Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP
KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller
KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller
KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season
KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
Latest news
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
Alonso: Austria sprint “not ideal” for Aston F1 upgrade push
Alonso: Austria sprint “not ideal” for Aston F1 upgrade push Alonso: Austria sprint “not ideal” for Aston F1 upgrade push
Mercedes' Stolz: BMW felt 100km/h faster in Zandvoort DTM battle
Mercedes' Stolz: BMW felt 100km/h faster in Zandvoort DTM battle Mercedes' Stolz: BMW felt 100km/h faster in Zandvoort DTM battle
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.