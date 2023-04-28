Subscribe
Previous / Marquez's surgeon explains decision to prevent him racing at MotoGP Spanish GP Next / Quartararo: Yamaha “losing its strong points every year” at Jerez in MotoGP
MotoGP / Spanish GP Practice report

MotoGP Spanish GP: Esparagro tops FP2, Bagnaia and Quartararo into Q1

Aleix Espargaro led an Aprilia 1-2 in a sweltering FP2 for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix as both Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo failed to progress directly into Q2.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Spanish GP: Esparagro tops FP2, Bagnaia and Quartararo into Q1

The one-hour afternoon session at Jerez saw little in the way of overall lap time improvements until the closing stages, when FP2 exploded into a frantic time attack.

Espargaro was the best of the bunch with a 1m36.708s from Aprilia team-mate Maverick Vinales, while FP1 pacesetter Dani Pedrosa was third overall.

As disastrous afternoon for last year’s Spanish GP winner Bagnaia, Quartararo – who has four Jerez MotoGP poles to his name – and championship leader Marco Bezzecchi saw all three fail to get into the top 10 and will face a volatile Q1 session on Saturday morning.

At least one of those riders will start both the sprint and the grand prix from the fifth row at best.

After half an hour of running in FP2, only Marc Marquez’s injury stand-in Iker Lecuona had made an gains on their FP1 best.

But Lecuona remained last on the timesheets and suffered a crash 12 minutes into the hour-long session at the final corner.

This would eventually bring the red flag out 10 minutes later as his Honda had punctured the protective air fence lining the edge of the track at Turn 13.

After a brief pause, the session got back under way with 37 minutes and 41 seconds left on the clock – though it wouldn’t be until the final 13 minutes that lap times started to improve significantly.

The first major mover was Vinales, who shot up to third on the combined standings with a 1m36.899s.

With 40s of FP2 remaining, Vinales would finally depose KTM wildcard Pedrosa’s best from FP1 with a 1m36.710s.

However, it wouldn’t be enough to keep the Spaniard at the top of the timesheets as Espargaro snatched the lead away from Vinales by 0.002s.

KTM’s Jack Miller was third on the session timesheet, but fifth overall, with Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) heading RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira.

Alex Marquez was sixth in FP2 on his Gresini Ducati ahead of VR46’s Bezzecchi and Ducati’s Bagnaia, with Pedrosa and the second VR46 Ducati bike of Luca Marini rounding out the top 10.

However, front-end struggles throughout FP2 for Bagnaia meant his 1m37.233s – which was only 0.525s off the pace – was only good enough for 13th overall behind Bezzecchi, who suffered an engine blowout late on.

Quartararo fared even worse as he was only 16th on his factory Yamaha ahead of team-mate Franco Morbidelli, with a twice-crashing Joan Mir 18th for Honda.

At present, neither factory Ducati rider is in Q2 as Enea Bastianini continued to struggle with his injured shoulder down in 21st on the combined order at the end of FP2.

As well as both factory Aprilias, both Pramac riders, Miller and Pedrosa on his wildcard outing, Oliveira, Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami and Marini all bagged a direct Q2 spot for Saturday morning.

Spanish GP - FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'36.708
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'36.710 0.002
3 43 Australia Jack Miller
KTM 1'36.835 0.127
4 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'36.896 0.188
5 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
Aprilia 1'36.956 0.248
6 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Ducati 1'37.041 0.333
7 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'37.174 0.466
8 1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'37.233 0.525
9 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa
KTM 1'37.251 0.543
10 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'37.276 0.568
11 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'37.306 0.598
12 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'37.390 0.682
13 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
Aprilia 1'37.403 0.695
14 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'37.483 0.775
15 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'37.505 0.797
16 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'37.700 0.992
17 49 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'37.860 1.152
18 6 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'37.873 1.165
19 36 Spain Joan Mir
Honda 1'37.916 1.208
20 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'37.985 1.277
21 42 Spain Alex Rins
Honda 1'38.132 1.424
22 94 Germany Jonas Folger
KTM 1'38.698 1.990
23 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
KTM 1'38.928 2.220
24 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 1'39.274 2.566
View full results
shares
comments

Marquez's surgeon explains decision to prevent him racing at MotoGP Spanish GP

Quartararo: Yamaha “losing its strong points every year” at Jerez in MotoGP
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Pedrosa won't be tempted out of MotoGP retirement after "rewarding" Jerez sprint

Pedrosa won't be tempted out of MotoGP retirement after "rewarding" Jerez sprint

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Pedrosa won't be tempted out of MotoGP retirement after "rewarding" Jerez sprint Pedrosa won't be tempted out of MotoGP retirement after "rewarding" Jerez sprint

Morbidelli: Nakagami “deserves nice present” for not hitting me in Jerez MotoGP crash

Morbidelli: Nakagami “deserves nice present” for not hitting me in Jerez MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Morbidelli: Nakagami “deserves nice present” for not hitting me in Jerez MotoGP crash Morbidelli: Nakagami “deserves nice present” for not hitting me in Jerez MotoGP crash

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off

Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off

F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint

F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

WRC WRC

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year

IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe